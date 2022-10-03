Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW
Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Time Wrestling Promoter Talks Convincing Ricky Steamboat To Come Out Of Retirement
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is stepping back into the ring when he teams with FTR to face off against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner that will be managed by Arn Anderson on November 27th for Big Time Wrestling. Steamboat previously retired...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reportedly Made Production Mandate For Women’s Ladder Segment On RAW
During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL utilized a ladder to take out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The trio then climbed the ladder and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship. According to Fightful, a production mandate called...
Yardbarker
Andrade El Idolo feels a “little stagnant” in AEW, calls the WWE schedule “inhuman”
Andrade El Idolo has been teasing the idea of leaving AEW even though company president Tony Khan reportedly has no plans of releasing any wrestlers right now. AEW is going with the teases as they’ve announced that Andrade will wrestle 10 of the Dark Order in a Mask vs. Career Match on this week’s Rampage episode. If Andrade loses the match, then he must leave the promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Nyla Rose Says She Loves Being Paired With Vickie Guerrero
AEW wrestler Nyla Rose recently appeared on The Team 980AM to discuss being paired up with Vickie Guerreo in All Elite Wrestling, Marina Shafir recently joining them, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On being paired up with Guerrero: “Oh, it’s fantastic. All my...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW
As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 Career vs. Mask Off
Andrade El Idolo vs. 10 in a “Career vs. Mask” match on this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage will no longer be taking place. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been involved in a war of words with Sammy Guevara as of late. Things became heated over the weekend when Guevara called Andrade a “jobber” and a “favor hire.” Guevara at one point told Andrade to “Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f**k off.” We’re working on a story about a backstage altercation that took place backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. That will be posted here shortly.
ewrestlingnews.com
Daniel Cormier Comments On His Future Plans In WWE, More
During a recent interview with ESPN, Daniel Cormier commented on how his deal with WWE was put together, if he’ll make more appearances following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On how the deal got put together: “So...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Claims The New Day Were Never Booked To Surpass WWE Tag Team Record
Legendary WWE tag team, The Dudley Boyz, earned nine tag team title victories in their career. Two steps above them are The New Day, who have earned eleven tag team title victories so far. On the latest edition of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Tops Oro Mensah On NXT
WWE’s stock closed at its highest point in over three years on Tuesday. At the closing bell on Tuesday, WWE’s stock closed at $74.12, which is a 2.79% increase ($2.01) from the previous closing. This marked the company’s highest closing price since September 17th, 2019, where it was at $75.91.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
