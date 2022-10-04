ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Yellow Scene Magazine and was shared via AP StoryShare. Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
95 Rock KKNN

Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?

A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
