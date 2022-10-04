ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Four-goal first paces No. 3 North Dakota past Holy Cross, 6-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in a 4:20 span in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his...
FARGO, ND
college-sports-journal.com

Missouri Valley Football Conference 2022 Week 5 Review/Week 6 Preview

Week 5 saw North Dakota use its home field advantage and a homecoming crowd to knock off Missouri State in a key game for UND to stay in the MVFC race. The Fighting Hawks though were down 11 points late in the first half. North Dakota ended the game on a 38-10 scoring run to defeat the Bears 48-31, inside the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

One person hurt in semi rollover near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Texas man hauling sugar beets was injured Wednesday morning when the semi truck he was driving went off the road and overturned about three miles southwest of Grand Forks. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 37-year-old man was heading east on County Road 6 when the truck […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hunter, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Sheyenne, ND
City
Oakes, ND
West Fargo, ND
Education
West Fargo, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
kfgo.com

ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Veterans return home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans from the Red River Valley were given a heroes welcome at Hector International Airport Tuesday night. They returned just before 9 p.m. from a busy three-day trip to the nation’s capital. The flight was nearly three hours long, and the veterans had...
FARGO, ND
viatravelers.com

23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
dakotastudent.com

BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?

Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Bismarck Century#Fargo South#Kenmare Bowbells#Lamoure Litchville Marion
kfgo.com

Fire destroys home in rural Barnes County

ECKELSON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the house, about five miles south of the I-94 Eckelson exit between Jamestown and Valley City, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 12:45 p.m.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kfgo.com

Moorhead considering local regulations for the sale of THC-edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about $125 a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Driver injured in sugar beet truck crash near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – The driver of a sugar beet truck was injured when it overturned on County Road 6, three miles southwest of Grand Forks Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling from a field, headed to a sugar beet pile station at Reynolds when the truck started to go off the roadway. He overcorrected the semi and it rolled onto the driver’s side in the middle of the road.
GRAND FORKS, ND
theconcordian.org

Letter to the editor: vote for Rob Kupec

Cobbers, welcome to election season! Many of us are voting for just the first or second time, which is exciting. If you have questions on how to register to vote from your dorm address here at Concordia, head to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. Vote early or request your absentee ballot today.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
740thefan.com

Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorcyclist seriously injured in South Fargo crash with dump truck

(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash in Fargo involving a dump truck. The crash happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 52nd Avenue South and 53rd Street South, just southeast of Prairie Winds Veterinary Center. The driver of the dump truck was cited for...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy