Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Angels News: The Reasons Phil Nevin Was Re-Signed for the 2023 Season
There were a few reasons the Angels wanted to give him an opportunity to compete in a full season as the manager.
MLB・
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
FOX Sports
Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout
New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. "I...
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times
The American League Division Series, a best-of-5 set, begins Tuesday evening in the Bronx.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
FOX Sports
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
Detroit Tigers continue to restructure front office
Scott Harris, the Detroit Tigers’ new president of baseball operations, is continuing to restructure the team’s front office, the Detroit
Comments / 0