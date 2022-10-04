ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

NJ.com

Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency

Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. "I...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS

Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action

Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
SEATTLE, WA

