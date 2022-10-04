ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Nimmo homers as Mets keep NL East hopes alive

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in three runs as the New York Mets kept their NL East hopes going for the moment, beating the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Nats face plenty of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — General manager Mike Rizzo knew this was going to be a tough season for the Washington Nationals. So did manager Dave Martinez. The players, too. And it was — to the tune of a majors-worst and Nationals-record…
WASHINGTON, DC
Easton, MD
