Yardbarker
HC Lance Leipold launches Kansas into new era — can the school keep him?
It’s a new day in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks' football team is undefeated (5-0, 3-0 in Big 12). ESPN College GameDay is in town for KU's clash against fellow unbeaten TCU (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday. Head coach Lance Leipold is dangerously close to becoming a household name. Regardless of...
thecomeback.com
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start
One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
KCTV 5
College Gameday is in Lawrence, as KU football tries to rise up the ranks: What fans need to know
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - When the Kansas Jayhawks take on Texas Christian University at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, they will be center stage for College Gameday for the first time ever. The major ESPN production choosing Lawrence as this week’s spotlight location has turned the campus and...
Major Kansas football announcement coming from AD Travis Goff
The good news surrounding Kansas football appears to be growing as Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff announced Thursday that a major announcement would be coming regarding the future of the program. While appearing as a guest on the ESPNU radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning, Goff hinted at a lofty...
KWCH.com
Everything you need to know about College GameDay in Lawrence
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - University of Kansas football promises a weekend to remember starting Thursday as ESPN’s College GameDay will roll into Lawrence for the first time ever to set up the matchup between No. 19 Kansas vs. No. 17 TCU in front of a third straight sold-out crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Goodyear Announces $125 Million Project at Kansas Tire Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Tire manufacturer Goodyear will spend more than...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling wants to build state-of-the-art plant in Olathe
A company led by former NBA star and businessman Junior Bridgeman wants to build a nearly 600,00-square foot bottling production campus in Olathe.
Lenexa man injured in I-635 crash after falling asleep at the wheel
A Kansas man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas voting districts changed ahead of Nov. 8 election — See how it impacts you
As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, some Johnson County voters will be casting their ballots in new districts. Following redistricting in Kansas, some state House and Senate districts look different. Before early voting begins later this month in Johnson County, here’s how to check your voting district and find...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Highway Patrol Needs More Troopers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is hiring more troopers after it changed policies to become more competitive in the job market. But as the Kansas News Service reports, there’s still a shortage of troopers. Wages at the Kansas Highway Patrol were sometimes up to five...
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
WIBW
Gas line struck in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka. A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection. Kansas Gas Service was able...
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
