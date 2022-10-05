Read full article on original website
Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award. Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."
If you are like me, and keeping up with the new Country Music series Monarch on Fox, starring country superstar Trace Adkins, you may be excited for an absolutely amazing country singer/songwriter from Minnesota, who I truly believe is going to be flying high after her latest cameo appearance on the show on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.
