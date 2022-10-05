ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI Country Awards

Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award. Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."
CELEBRITIES
