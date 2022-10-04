Read full article on original website
Related
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
Northern California’s haunted sandstone castle
IONE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just an hour away from Sacramento, is a rust orange sandstone castle, perched on a hilltop overlooking a small town, that holds more than 60-year of unpleasant memories. Brief History Preston School of Industry was opened on June 13, 1894 with Preston Castle serving as the main building for the school. […]
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
gotodestinations.com
24 Fun & Fantastic Things to Do in Sacramento, California
Sacramento is an excellent place to visit for a number of reasons. The city is home to a variety of museums, including the California Museum and the Crocker Art Museum. In addition, Sacramento is home to a number of historical sites, such as the State Capitol building and the Governer’s Mansion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox40
SacTown Bites
SacTown Bites is a locally owned food tour company based in Sacramento offering walking tours and half day excursions that showcase the bounty of our region. Spend a few hours discovering hidden gems, experience old favorites in a new way and connect to the Sacramento Valley through food. Customizable private and corporate tours available.
Fox40
CYT Sacramento
Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.
KCRA.com
Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days
More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox40
Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to protect residents
The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Stockton Police patrolling homeless encampments to …. The Stockton Police department said they are patrolling homeless encampments day and night as the serial killings investigation continues. Aftershock Music Festival returns to...
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
Savannah Bananas coming to West Sacramento in summer 2023
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The “World Famous Baseball Circus” is coming to Sutter Health Park. The exhibition baseball team is bringing their “Banana Ball World Tour” to the River Cats’ home venue in West Sacramento on July 29, 2023, according to a press release. The tour will include 32 cities in addition to their […]
Fox40
Amador Vintners
Celebrate at the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Fest on October 7-9th with live music, grape stomps, crush activities, wine tastings, delicious bites, and more at over 40 boutique wineries in the beautiful Sierra Foothills – only 30 miles east of Sacramento. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at amadorbigcrush.com or day of at the Amador Vintners office in Plymouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
Voters not ready to approve either of the two propositions on sports betting, poll shows
Two propositions on the California ballot would legalize sports betting, although they differ in the areas where it would be allowed, as well as where the money would be directed. Voters not ready to approve either of the two propositions …. Two propositions on the California ballot would legalize sports...
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mexican nationals smuggled to Sacramento held by ‘coyote’ in pay dispute, feds say
A man accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the United States for cash, then threatening to drive off with them unless he was paid more faces a federal charge of transporting undocumented immigrants, court papers say. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Sacramento federal court says Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, 29,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capradio.org
Black residents in Sacramento are most concerned about region’s high cost of housing, new poll finds
Nearly nine of every 10 Black residents are concerned about the cost of housing in the Sacramento region, a level higher than any other racial or ethnic group, according to a survey published this week. In partnership with CapRadio, Valley Vision conducted its annual Livability poll, released this week and...
Fox40
SchoolsFirst Financial Corner
Whether you’re just getting started saving for your children’s education or you’re looking to go back to school yourself – paying for education can be daunting these days. Tammura Beaver, Fruitridge Branch Manager from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union shares some tips to make saving for education – in its many forms – a little easier to digest.
Comments / 0