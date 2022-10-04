Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Creator. With Chapters in both Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring. and musical-theater day camps in the summer.

