Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
Before you know it, Thanksgiving will be here, and friends and family will be expecting a traditional spread. That includes a grand turkey, right at the center of the table. But do you know when to purchase a turkey? Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Tyler Loranger says turkeys should be available in stores beginning in early November, and the best time to buy your turkey will depend on what kind of turkey you want.
A young mum slated her local McDonald’s branch after claiming they sold her an "absolutely appalling" chicken burger. Amara Keseru said the Chicken Legend was so bad her partner spat it out after just one bite. As reported by WalesOnline, the 18-year-old went to the McDonald’s restaurant in Parc...
Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains. There’s just one catch: It’s a robot. A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.
If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.
We are living in the Golden Age of nuggets. Entire freezer aisles at grocery stores are now devoted to bags of the pellets (mostly chicken, but an increasing number of plant-based options) in a staggering array of shapes (dinosaurs, Minions, unicorns) and flavors (buffalo, barbecue, Southern style - whatever that is).
As a culinary pro, I ordered and reviewed large pepperoni pies from popular pizza chains Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Jet's to see which was the best.
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Costco has said that the price of hot dogs from the food court will stay the same "forever" even as people deal with higher food costs now due to inflation. During a fourth-quarter earnings call on September 22, executives were asked about the retailer's decision to draw a line for the prices of certain items despite inflation and what could be done to offset that.
October is National Pizza Month, although America's love for the cheesy dish is a year-round affair. Approximately 3 billion pies are ordered in the US annually, according to Pizza Hut, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day -- or about 350 slices a second. Surveys show pepperoni is the...
California Pizza Kitchen is recognized nationwide as one of the most successful pizza chains ever- but what they just announced is anything but pro-pizza. During National Pizza Month, California Pizza Kitchen will be rewarding customers for ordering anything but their California-style pizza. Members of the California Pizza Kitchen rewards program will be given a choice between a complimentary 7-inch BBQ chicken, traditional cheese pizza, or pepperoni pizza to be redeemed on their next visit.
Smashburger is introducing three chicken wing flavors as the company prepares for football season dining and actively expands non-burger options at the American burger chain.
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
So much for Stanley Tucci. Back in May, after sitting in on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County’s Pizza in a Pot workshop, I wrote that I hoped my basil would make the actor, who hosts a show on CNN that explores the foods of Italy, swoon. Spoiler alert: I’m not expecting a mention on the show, a new season of which starts Sunday night. ...
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
By DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49813599. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
