CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL SENDS BUS TO EGF TO PICK UP BOYS SOCCER TEAM TO PLAY THEIR GAME ON TUESDAY
On Tuesday, October 4, the Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team hosted the East Grand Forks Green Wave at the Crookston High School soccer field for the final game of their regular season that ended in a 1-0 victory for the Pirates. But if you can believe it, that game almost never happened on Tuesday.
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL LOSE HEARTBREAKER IN FINAL SECONDS OF HOMECOMING GAME TO EGF
After a scoreless first half, the Pirates played a hard game but lost a heartbreaker in a last-second loss to the East Grand Forks Green Wave 27-22. The Green Wave received the opening kickoff and started their opening drive at their own 35. The Green Wave stuck to the ground to begin a long-lasting drive for their first six plays with John Anderson and Drew Carpenter sneaking ahead to quickly get down to the Pirates 25-yard line. The Green Wave continued to travel on the ground to eat the clock and push into the Pirates’ Red Zone before the Pirates finally stopped the Green Wave short of a first down at their 10-yard line to have them turn the ball over on downs and start the Pirates at their own 10 with 3:25 left. The Pirates struck back with their running game with Running Back Ethan Boll, who pushed them out of their red zone and got a fresh set of downs in just two plays. The Pirates continued with the running game, but with a trick play with a 12-yard run by Tight End Carter Coauette to get the Pirates to their own 35-yard line. The Pirates continued to push past the 40-yard line, but time expired in the first quarter with no score by either team.
CROOKSTON PIRATE VOLLEYBALL HOSTS EGF ON HOMECOMING WEEK – ON KROX LIVESTREAM
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team is 2-16 on the year and will be back in action tonight when they host the East Grand Forks Green Wave. The Green Wave are 12-10 including a loss earlier this week in four sets to another Section 8AA opponent the Hawley Nuggets. Everyone attending the match is also encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The first serve is set for 7:15 P.M. and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:45 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1 FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. We will also be carrying the game on the KROX Livestream. just go to KROXAM.com and click on the blue live stream button, or search KROX Radio on YouTube.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL WILL HAVE PINK OUT GAME AGAINST EAST GRAND FORKS
The Crookston High School Volleyball team will have a Pink Out game for their match against East Grand Forks on Thursday, October 7, and is asking the fans to pink out for Breast Cancer Awareness. The JV game begins at 6:00 p.m., and the Varsity game starts at 7:15 p.m., both in the High School Gym. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.
BULLETIN BORAD-OCTOBER 8, 2022
The Crookston Police Department is holding a Public Vehicle Auction now until to Friday, October 14. Vehicles are being sold online through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.ORG. Vehicles are located at 27032 273rd Street SW, or one block west and one block north of Ampride. The deadline for the Auction is Friday, October 14. Please contact the Crookston Police Department at 218-281-3111 for additional information or to schedule a vehicle inspection.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES COLOR WARS DAY WITH DECORATIONS AND VOLLEYBALL
The Crookston High School had its annual Color Wars as part of the fourth day of its Homecoming week. Each grade was assigned a color to wear and decorated their hallway and locker room area with balloons, streamers, and other items in that color. The colors for each grade this year are:
Delores Smith Kurpius – Obit
Delores Smith Kurpius, 93, of Crookston, MN, passed away Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. Delores Mina Gullekson was born in Fertile, MN on June 23, 1929, 1 of 8 children of the union of Gordon and Mina (Kiltie) Gullekson. While growing up near Fertile she attended the Golden Beam, District 66, country school through the 8th grade and went on to the Fertile High School where she graduated with the Class of 1946. On January 17, 1947, Delores was united in marriage to Walter M. Smith. As their family grew to include 3 sons and 5 daughters they moved from Fertile to Rustad, MN, and then to Crookston in 1963. Delores was employed at Jiffy Fry until 1979 and then began working behind the counter at the Sweetheart Bread Store. Walter passed away on October 30, 1993, and Delores decided to retire and devote herself to her children and their families. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she enjoyed attending meetings and volunteering her time to help with the organization’s projects. Several years later while making her home in the Summerfield Apartments she met a new resident by the name of Edward Kurpius, who had moved from Ada, MN to be near his daughters, Connie and MaryJane. To quote one of his daughters, “the rest was history”. They were married on June 14, 2004, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston and enjoyed a wonderful honeymoon trip to Maui. Life was good and Delores was very happy to have Ed’s family warmly embrace her as part of their family, just as her family welcomed Ed. Sadly, he would pass away on March 21, 2015.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jasmine Lilette Farr, 29, of Granada Hills, California, for DUI. Daniel Collin Dietz, 24, of Cloquet, for Probation Violation. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Domestic Assault.
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS IS BACK WITH MORE PROJECTS COMING SOON
The Crookston High School’s Community Projects Class is back for another year of projects for students that took woodworking and metalworking classes and use the lessons they’re taught to complete various projects for the school or the community. The class was introduced last year and is taught by...
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY NELS T WOLD UNIT 20 IS ASKING FOR NEW CLOTHING FOR ST. CLOUD VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM CLOTHING ROOM
The American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 is collecting new clothing for the Clothing Room at the St Cloud VA Health Care System. Items needed are sweats large and x-large, shirts and pants, yoga pants, polo shirts 3x to 5x, T-shirts for men medium and bigger, and zipper hoodies size large and bigger.
ALVARADO MAN ARRESTED FOR FELONY THEFT AND BURGLARY
On Monday, October 3, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvorado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOVERS $100,000 OF STOLEN PROPERTY IN RURAL WARREN
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report in rural Warren in which more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen. The incident was investigated, and the stolen property was recovered. Christopher Arnet Wilson, age 42, of Alvarado, MN, was arrested and is being charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE RAISE IN FEE SCHEDULE FOR TWO PUBLIC HEALTH VACCINES
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board first heard from County Engineers Richard Sanders on multiple quotes to furnish a Single Axle Diesel Truck -Sign Body, the final piece of equipment they needed for the year. The lowest responsible quote for the truck to be built and delivered to the county by January 1, 2023, was from Berts Truck Equipment of Moorhead for $148,520. The board approved the motion unanimously.
