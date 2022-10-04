ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Excitement builds ahead of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series matchup against BYU

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WNDU) - The countdown is on as the Notre Dame football team takes its show on the road to Las Vegas in this year’s Shamrock Series game. The Fighting Irish have descended upon Las Vegas, and so has WNDU! We’ve sent 16 Sport Director Matt Loch to the “Sin City” to cover the highly anticipated matchup against the No. 16 BYU Cougars.
NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week features two teams that are undefeated in division play in the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division. The Penn Kingsmen host the New Prairie Cougars on Friday at TCU Freed Field. The winner will jump into the driver’s seat to claim the division title.
South Bend Cubs team up with Marvel to design new logo, uniforms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are coming off their championship win in style!. In partnership with Marvel, the Cubs, along with other minor league teams, are getting special uniforms and logos that will be worn on the field next season!. As part of the “Defenders of...
Penn-Harris-Madison administration suspends volleyball coach during investigation

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Administration with the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation has suspended volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik pending an investigation into a video taken at a game. The video was taken during a game on October 4. Read the full statement from Penn-Harris-Madison administration below:. Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn High School...
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City

(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
South Bend Civic Theatre presents 'West Side Story'

The students at Harrison Elementary School were treated to live music during their lunch hours Friday. Irish to take on BYU in Shamrock Series in Las Vegas. Excitement is growing ahead of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series matchup Saturday in Las Vegas against BYU. City of South Bend, FOP reach...
Edwardsburg Eddies host pep rally on 16 Morning News Now

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Edwardsburg Eddies hosted a pep rally on 16 Morning News Now ahead of Friday night’s homecoming game against Ostego. School spirit was out in full force, and the gym was filled with orange and blue as the Eddies cheered in excitement. The football team...
Penn High School volleyball coach suspended

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik has been suspended while an independent investigation is underway regarding an incident involving her and a player on her team during a match on Tuesday. Parents have been voicing their concerns after a video of the incident surfaced on...
Two arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Marian and South Bend St. Joseph.
One in critical condition after shooting in South Bend

South Bend man gets more than 8 years for bank robbery. New Prairie preparing for unbeaten conference showdown at Penn. The Cougars are off to their best start under third year head coach Casey McKim. Penn hosting New Prairie Friday in unbeaten conference showdown. The Kingsmen are coming off back-to-back...
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
New interactive mural heads to Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A non-profit has announced a new interactive mural in Niles!. Kelsey Montague is bringing her “What Lifts You” wings mural to Niles! The mural will be unique to the city and have several hidden images painted into it. The group, Remarkable, Inc., is...
Downtown South Bend gears up for October First Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, head to downtown South Bend. The city will be transformed into all things ‘fall’ for October’s First Fridays. This month’s theme is ‘Fall Frolic.’. Events will take place from 5 -9...
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
