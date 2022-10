Join us Tuesday, October 11th from 4-5 p.m. in the Career Center where we will provide hands-on assistance with applying for the FAFSA or CADAA. Please visit saddleback.edu/fao for more information on applying for financial aid. The FAFSA and The California Dream Act (CADAA) applications for financial aid opening on...

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO