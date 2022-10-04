ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away

Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him

JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022

Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles

Ever since his main roster in 2020, Riddle was part of a tag team with RK-Bro. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two men would continue as a team until Randy Orton suffered a serious injury. Since then, Riddle has been on his own and embarked...
ringsidenews.com

Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence

Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Was Repulsed By Bruce Prichard’s Fast Food Choices

Vince McMahon is ousted from his role as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the WWE. The former Chairman knows a thing or two about eating healthy and hitting the gym. The former boss had an affinity for things that were healthy, and he disliked all fast food items. Bruce Prichard has spent years with the former chairman and knows how he feels about specific items.
ringsidenews.com

Cody Rhodes Responds To People Taking Credit For AEW

Cody Rhodes was the arguably the hottest free agent when he left WWE. The American Nightmare played his cards right and ended being one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling. Now he’s reminding people of his contributions to the promotion. Cody Rhodes took to Instagram Stories on...
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Is On The Heels Of Another Landmark Career Moment

Bianca Belair is the current Raw Women’s Champion. She worked well between the ropes and has proven her mettle between the ropes. Her work has surprised fans from the world over. The EST of WWE has made various fans, and it looks like she may be on the verge...
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Thought Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Were His Friends

AEW has certainly come a long way since its inception back in 2019. The product has undergone many changes since then, but quite a few improvements can still be made. The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw the best wrestlers from both promotions compete in solid matches. It was a huge success, as fans were exposed to many new wrestlers they had never seen before.
ringsidenews.com

LA Knight Accidentally Doxxed After WWE SmackDown

Doxxing yourself is never a good idea in 2022. That didn’t stop Mansoor from having a little fun after SmackDown. Max Dupri is no more, and LA Knight is back. This point was made very clear on SmackDown this week. Naturally, his former stablemate had to do something about it.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Considering Adding Multiple Matches To Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card is stacked with many great matches set to take place. Two of the most anticipated matches of the show are the fight pit match and Brawling Brutes vs Imperium. Despite the stacked card, Extreme Rules will not feature a WWE Universal Championship as Roman Reigns...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Sees Overnight Viewership Bump For SmackDown Season Premiere Episode

WWE brought a packed episode of SmackDown this week. If you forgot what went down, you can check out the results here. Let’s see how the viewership turned out. According to Spoiler TV, October 7th’s edition of SmackDown brought an overnight average of 2.133 million viewers, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
ringsidenews.com

Air Date Revealed For Vice TV’s ‘Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon’ Documentary

Vince McMahon is one of the most iconic figures in the world of professional wrestling. The former Chairman of WWE is responsible for taking WWE to the level that it is at today. Hence, to commemorate the legacy of Vince McMahon, VICE has prepared a special two-hour documentary on the...
WWE

