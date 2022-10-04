Timberwolves vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Miami Heat 111 (Final)

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

gg @Miami Heat 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MJ4RXNn1y9 – 11:56 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

nothin’ new for A1.

24 pts./ 3 reb./ 3 ast. pic.twitter.com/jPfvMSPazv – 11:14 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Talked with Caleb Martin postgame about both sides of the ball

First about his comfort as a shooter

Secondly about his comfort as an interior defender with his added size

All here:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/uYzTshpJjR – 11:11 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason opener miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler didn’t play, Bam Adebayo was assertive, Omer Yurtseven and Adebayo played extended minutes together and other observations – 11:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Caleb Martin about his jumper:

With it looking so much smoother, was the focus more reps or minor tweaks?

He says it was just drilling rep after rep all off-season, and feeling more comfortable overall now – 10:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

FWIW 2021-22 GM survey:

Champ – #Nets ❌

East #1 – BKN ❌

West #1 – #Lakers ❌

Mvp – Durant ❌

Biggest impact addition – Lowry ❌

ROY – Green ❌

Best defense – Bucks ❌

Biggest impact hire – Carlisle ❌ – 10:44 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

first preseason win ✔️

Ant – 24 pts./ 3 reb./ 3 ast.

TP – 19 pts./ 3 reb./ 2 stl.

Bryn – 15 pts./ 2 reb.

Nate – 14 pts./ 7 reb./ 2 ast.

Jaylen – 14 pts./ 3 reb./ 1 ast.

Jaden – 10 pts./ 3 reb. pic.twitter.com/V5bMrO5nBg – 10:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s preseason loss to the Timberwolves: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Heat roll out their big thing.

2. A brief Herro scare.

3. Second unit an eclectic mix.

4. A warning for the bench.

5. Playing it slow with Oladipo. – 10:26 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Bam Adebayo about his three point shooting, and if he’s most comfortable as that rhythm pull-up threat:

“It varies,” he said

Says he’s going to take what is given, and he can utilize both that trail three like today, or the open catch – 10:25 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Final – Minnesota 121, Miami 111

Herro: 22pts, 6rebs & 4asts

Adebayo: 22pts, 6rebs

Martin: 12pts & 3rebs

Yurtseven: 11pts & 9rebs pic.twitter.com/DFeR0Is14G – 10:16 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Told that Jaden McDaniels is doing just fine after knocking knees with Tyler Herro. Wolves had seen enough from him after that, no reason to put him back in. – 10:03 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: An aggressive Bam Adebayo, how the Adebayo-Omer Yurtseven frontcourt looked and other takeaways from the Heat’s preseason opener miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:55 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

PRESEASON DUB pic.twitter.com/kKbzUEIXmm – 9:54 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

First preseason game in the books pic.twitter.com/xNyeTTuqrR – 9:54 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Final: Wolves 121, Heat 111

Edwards with 24 pts on 9-15

Prince with 19 on 6-11

Nowell scored 14

Wolves shot 51 percent and were in control the whole night. – 9:53 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat toy with big lineup as Jimmy Butler sits out preseason-opening loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Timberwolves 121, Heat 111. – 9:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Nikola Jovic 👀 – 9:45 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

the rooks make their NBA preseason debut! pic.twitter.com/wF7fhf2LY1 – 9:42 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bam Adebayo knows that if he wants to be more impactful on offense, he has to add the long range shot on his game. Today’s preseason game was good sign. His consistency in shooting from the arc will be pivotal to the Heat’s run. #HEATCulture – 9:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo finish the night with 22 points a piece

Now I’m interested in the next layer:

Mixing in Jimmy Butler, and more of Kyle Lowry next to them

Good first game from them – 9:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Good little stretch for Orlando Robinson – 9:33 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Tyler Herro in a starting role tonight:

22 PTS

6 REB

4 AST

In 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1zCrecWJTn – 9:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Edwards tonight:

24 PTS

9-15 FG

In less than 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/qIrMEqpoo1 – 9:30 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Really nice game for Taurean Prince on both ends. – 9:28 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

GET UP THEN, NATE pic.twitter.com/jsOrtCYb7v – 9:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

All starters except for Yurtseven now out. Dru Smith enters for Heat. Still no Jovic. – 9:26 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bam Adebayo 3-pointers:

0 — Last season

1 — Tonight

Stretch Bam? pic.twitter.com/LAa4c7MrdA – 9:25 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 93-83.

Edwards leads all with 24 points on 9-15 shooting. Prince has 15 points in 17:40 off the bench, including 8 points in the third quarter.

Minnesota is shooting 51.6% (33-64) from the field. – 9:25 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bam Adebayo is the first Heat’s preseason game

22 points / 9-17 FG / 1-1 3P / 6 rebounds / 2 assists / 2 steals

Great effort. Really good sign he took the shot from deep (and made it). He can play his best basketball this season. #HeatCulture – 9:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Timberwolves 93, Heat 83. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each with 22 points. – 9:23 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Timberwolves 93, Heat 83 heading into fourth. Herro and Adebayo each with 22. – 9:23 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

sinking some tough ones tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2qj7XEBw5 – 9:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo has more threes than Max Strus and Duncan Robinson combined – 9:22 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

That was a good sequence by Bam Adebayo. In 35 seconds he…

-stole a ball

-scored a 3-point shot

-secured a rebound

-dunk over the Timberwolves defense

He’s versatility on both ends is ridiculous. #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo heads to the bench with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. – 9:20 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Y’all wanna see the Bam 3? 👀 – 9:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo from 3

Herro and Bam out there hands up

Place goes crazy – 9:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Herro looks really good off the bounce – 9:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo just hit a catch-and-shoot three. – 9:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro up to 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Bam Adebayo with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Caleb Martin with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. – 9:18 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Anthony Edwards vs Miami Heat

24 points / 9-15 FG / 3 rebounds / 3 assists

He’s HIM! Year 3 will be special. #RaisedByWolves

pic.twitter.com/4GZOcXLyyv – 9:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro really doing a good job defensively tonight

Yes I know it’s preseason

Yes I know the starters are out for Minnesota

Did I cover it all? lol – 9:14 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

let it fly, @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/MDIh44IJNZ – 9:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin was good last year

But he’s a new player rn – 9:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro is in the game LOL – 9:06 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jaden McDaniels shaken up after that last sequence guarding Tyler Herro. Herro was also shaken up and was on the floor afterward. McDaniels was a little gimpy as he went back to the bench. – 9:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro seems fine on the bench btw – 9:05 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro went down and was clearly in pain, but walked off and goes to the Heat bench. Seen smiling a little at the end of this video. Looked to have banged knees, but probably OK. pic.twitter.com/4tELTLBxKf – 9:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro down holding his right knee, but limps off without needing much help. He looks to be shaking it off after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Jaden McDaniels. – 9:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro with knee to knee contact and is helped off court, but appears to be moving well. – 9:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Oh no

Tyler Herro is not ok

At all – 9:03 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Whew boy, that Anthony Edwards jumper is looking goooood – 9:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin iso ball?

Handle has improved majorly – 9:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro opens second half for Heat at point guard, and looks quite comfortable in the role. Lowry’s night seeming over after 16:18 of action. – 9:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro has 18 points in 18 minutes – 9:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No Kyle Lowry to start second half

Tyler Herro pull-up three to kick things off – 8:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starters to open the second half: Strus, Martin, Herro, Yurtseven, Adebayo.

Looks like Lowry is done for the night. – 8:59 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

first half of the preseason ✅ pic.twitter.com/BIs2n2bz4p – 8:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

WE MISSED THIS SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/3WObcGICkl – 8:49 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Halftime in Miami, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Heat 64-52 after outscoring Miami in the second quarter 38-28.

Edwards and Nowell pace the Wolves with 14 points apiece. – 8:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

shaking off the rust pic.twitter.com/lNVofu4XLa – 8:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Timberwolves 64, Heat 52. Bam Adebayo with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and four rebounds. Tyler Herro with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:44 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam to Yurtseven in the corner for a 3 right before the half. Probably the most promising part of the first half for the Heat. That and Herro getting to the rim and Bam making 5 of 11 shots. – 8:44 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

What NBA general managers said about the Heat, who trail Wolves by 12 at half of preseason opener: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Yurtseven with the corner 3

Like I said, quick trigger

Caleb Martin definitely shaken up in obvious discomfort going into the half

Now that’s something that’ll be tough to look past – 8:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo 11 attempts, none of them threes. Only starter without an attempt. Heat down 64-52 to Wolves at half. – 8:43 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro has had three nice takes to the basket, including that one where he stayed on his line and finished through contact. – 8:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo already up to nine shot attempts in 11 minutes. – 8:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

this man is a certified bucket. pic.twitter.com/4YNu05AMb2 – 8:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Max Strus Euro step in transition results in a layup. – 8:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Forbes seems like, should he play, he might make sense to play rotation minutes when Gobert is on the floor. (Defense not great, Gobert can help clean up but can shoot, space the floor).

Thoughts? – 8:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s offense doesn’t look especially sharp tonight: 1 of 9 from three-point range and nine turnovers with 7:16 to play in the first half. – 8:26 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tre Jones discusses play of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and team offense (5 min 📺) youtu.be/PmHVF6LSZM0 – 8:21 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

TUFF, JMAC 😤 pic.twitter.com/1YfdVA04r6 – 8:18 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

tough shot to beat the clock ⏰ pic.twitter.com/4cdTLmb4H6 – 8:17 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

That’s 4 steals in 6 1/2 minutes for Jordan McLaughlin – 8:17 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

McLaughlin at the buzzer!

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 26-24.

McDaniels leads the way with 7 points to go along with his 3 rebounds.

Knight grabbed 4 rebounds in 4:22 of action in the first. – 8:14 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Timberwolves 26, Heat 24 at end of one. Adebayo seven points, Herro 6. – 8:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Marcus Garrett showcasing what we saw in Summer League

High level on-ball/perimeter defense

Really good stuff – 8:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 26, Heat 24. Bam Adebayo with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line. – 8:12 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Imagine watching Aaron Judge over hyped-up Jaden McDaniels in the preseason. – 8:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat now with a second unit of Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett. That comes with Butler, Vincent and Oladipo not available. – 8:08 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Strus, Dedmon, Highsmith and Robinson the first four off the bench tonight. – 8:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro and Bam trying to force stuff early, which makes sense in opening preseason game

They will settle down

Tyler showing off the finishing, and some good defensive possessions – 8:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Some rust being shown by the Heat. Already five turnovers in the first nine minutes. – 8:03 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

uno y tres. pic.twitter.com/EtL1td5Zos – 8:02 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

First 6:36 of the Bam-Yurt frontcourt: Miami trails 17-13, tied MIN with 7 rebounds, Bam and Yurt combine for 4 points on 2 of 7 shooting.

Sooooo not great. But it’s also preseason and now is the time to work through things. – 7:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s big lineup outscored 16-13 in first 6:36. Strus now enters the game for Yurtseven. – 7:58 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam Adebayo has attempted four shots in the first six minutes. No 3s, but several long 2s. Not popping out to 3-point range as willingly as he did in last night’s informal scrimmage. – 7:55 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Miami Heat Lookahead w/ @AllanaTachauer

—Tyler Herro (4:55)

—The 4 (14:09)

—Bam (31:32)

—Concerns, rotation, W-L, more (39:07)

🎧 https://t.co/1dQf41nl2z

🍎 https://t.co/t1xoGlpihP

✳️ https://t.co/ZnowdxCTvd

📺 https://t.co/WK6CzLXSbm

FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5Y4FUVkUcF – 7:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat was just issued a sideline warning. New rule the NBA is looking to enforce this season.

Second warning will result in a technical foul. – 7:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat bench given a warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — for standing during the course of play. Second warning is a technical foul. – 7:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro got his bag, so he opens by taking a charge. – 7:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro saw the DPOY incentive

Charge on first defensive possession – 7:44 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Without Gobert, Towns and Russell, there is still a lot worth watching tonight for the Wolves.

-Edwards in more of a playmaking role.

-McDaniels’ improvement in transition.

-Nowell getting the start – 7:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Headband Jaden. pic.twitter.com/Aa5gG2fUTg – 7:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat opening with Adebayo, Yurtseven, Martin, Herro and Lowry, with Butler being given the night off. – 7:23 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Looks like the Heat’s starting lineup for the preseason opener will be Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo.

Jimmy Butler is out tonight for rest. – 7:23 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So what might the starting lineup look like tonight?

Kyle Lowry

Tyler Herro

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

That’s my guess – 7:17 PM

Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow

The @Miami Heat (pregame show) is on the radio. Live on our new (old) home @560WQAM! Find us on the @Audacy app, HEAT app or ch 895 on @SIRIUSXM! – 7:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Timberwolves’ starters tonight at Heat (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun):

Jaylen Nowell

Anthony Edwards

Jaden McDaniels

Kyle Anderson

Naz Reid – 7:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo not playing tonight, but getting some shots up in warmups pic.twitter.com/6JzOzrezNx – 6:35 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

the whole squad is here. pic.twitter.com/8uPP3TIcBt – 6:15 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves announce D’Angelo Russell won’t play tonight, in addition to the previously announced Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 6:11 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves say D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in tonight’s preseason opener in Miami – 6:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro warming up for Miami’s first preseason game of the year pic.twitter.com/Sjau3IkP24 – 6:05 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

📍305 pic.twitter.com/B6NIaIUM8C – 5:50 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MINvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo will all miss tonight’s game vs the Wolves (rest). – 5:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says the goal is a bit more rest for Oladipo before his preseason debut, but also said no setbacks. – 5:49 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is out tonight. Also no Oladipo or Vincent. – 5:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are not going to play in tonight’s preseason opener for rest purposes. – 5:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo are not playing tonight for rest – 5:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin, Max Strus discuss Heat goals during preseason. – 5:28 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Tyler Herro extension viewed as both living in moment and a bridge to Heat’s future. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Tyler Herro’s extension impact future Heat spending? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From AM: NBA GMs think a lot more highly of Spo than they do of Heat’s chances of top four seed: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:10 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

ball is life. pic.twitter.com/WpRR5JSXZ5 – 2:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra voted top coach by NBA GMs, but Heat picked to fall to fifth in East. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat players largely overlooked in annual survey. – 1:46 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

IT’S FINALLY GAMEDAY 🗣 pic.twitter.com/oRvWk2tMPL – 1:39 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Dunks, dancing and everything in between. Thanks to everyone who came out to last night’s Red, White & Pink 💓 game benefiting the @BaptistHealthSF Miami Cancer Institute pic.twitter.com/sOx3uxxygz – 1:39 PM