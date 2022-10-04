Timberwolves vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 4, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 121, Miami Heat 111 (Final)
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
gg @Miami Heat 🤝
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
nothin’ new for A1.
24 pts./ 3 reb./ 3 ast.
Talked with Caleb Martin postgame about both sides of the ball
First about his comfort as a shooter
Secondly about his comfort as an interior defender with his added size
All here:
@5ReasonsSports
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s preseason opener miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jimmy Butler didn’t play, Bam Adebayo was assertive, Omer Yurtseven and Adebayo played extended minutes together and other observations – 11:01 PM
I asked Caleb Martin about his jumper:
With it looking so much smoother, was the focus more reps or minor tweaks?
He says it was just drilling rep after rep all off-season, and feeling more comfortable overall now – 10:47 PM
FWIW 2021-22 GM survey:
Champ – #Nets ❌
East #1 – BKN ❌
West #1 – #Lakers ❌
Mvp – Durant ❌
Biggest impact addition – Lowry ❌
ROY – Green ❌
Best defense – Bucks ❌
Biggest impact hire – Carlisle ❌ – 10:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first preseason win ✔️
Ant – 24 pts./ 3 reb./ 3 ast.
TP – 19 pts./ 3 reb./ 2 stl.
Bryn – 15 pts./ 2 reb.
Nate – 14 pts./ 7 reb./ 2 ast.
Jaylen – 14 pts./ 3 reb./ 1 ast.
Jaden – 10 pts./ 3 reb. pic.twitter.com/V5bMrO5nBg – 10:44 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s preseason loss to the Timberwolves: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Heat roll out their big thing.
2. A brief Herro scare.
3. Second unit an eclectic mix.
4. A warning for the bench.
5. Playing it slow with Oladipo. – 10:26 PM
I asked Bam Adebayo about his three point shooting, and if he’s most comfortable as that rhythm pull-up threat:
“It varies,” he said
Says he’s going to take what is given, and he can utilize both that trail three like today, or the open catch – 10:25 PM
Final – Minnesota 121, Miami 111
Herro: 22pts, 6rebs & 4asts
Adebayo: 22pts, 6rebs
Martin: 12pts & 3rebs
Yurtseven: 11pts & 9rebs pic.twitter.com/DFeR0Is14G – 10:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Told that Jaden McDaniels is doing just fine after knocking knees with Tyler Herro. Wolves had seen enough from him after that, no reason to put him back in. – 10:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: An aggressive Bam Adebayo, how the Adebayo-Omer Yurtseven frontcourt looked and other takeaways from the Heat’s preseason opener miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PRESEASON DUB
First preseason game in the books
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Final: Wolves 121, Heat 111
Edwards with 24 pts on 9-15
Prince with 19 on 6-11
Nowell scored 14
Wolves shot 51 percent and were in control the whole night. – 9:53 PM
Heat toy with big lineup as Jimmy Butler sits out preseason-opening loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Timberwolves 121, Heat 111. – 9:52 PM
Nikola Jovic 👀 – 9:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the rooks make their NBA preseason debut!
Bam Adebayo knows that if he wants to be more impactful on offense, he has to add the long range shot on his game. Today’s preseason game was good sign. His consistency in shooting from the arc will be pivotal to the Heat’s run. #HEATCulture – 9:41 PM
Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo finish the night with 22 points a piece
Now I’m interested in the next layer:
Mixing in Jimmy Butler, and more of Kyle Lowry next to them
Good first game from them – 9:40 PM
Good little stretch for Orlando Robinson – 9:33 PM
Tyler Herro in a starting role tonight:
22 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
Tyler Herro in a starting role tonight:
22 PTS
6 REB
4 AST
In 26 minutes.
Anthony Edwards tonight:
24 PTS
9-15 FG
Anthony Edwards tonight:
24 PTS
9-15 FG
In less than 3 quarters.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really nice game for Taurean Prince on both ends. – 9:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
GET UP THEN, NATE
All starters except for Yurtseven now out. Dru Smith enters for Heat. Still no Jovic. – 9:26 PM
Bam Adebayo 3-pointers:
0 — Last season
1 — Tonight
Bam Adebayo 3-pointers:
0 — Last season
1 — Tonight
Stretch Bam?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the third quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 93-83.
Edwards leads all with 24 points on 9-15 shooting. Prince has 15 points in 17:40 off the bench, including 8 points in the third quarter.
Minnesota is shooting 51.6% (33-64) from the field. – 9:25 PM
Bam Adebayo is the first Heat’s preseason game
22 points / 9-17 FG / 1-1 3P / 6 rebounds / 2 assists / 2 steals
Great effort. Really good sign he took the shot from deep (and made it). He can play his best basketball this season. #HeatCulture – 9:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Timberwolves 93, Heat 83. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each with 22 points. – 9:23 PM
Timberwolves 93, Heat 83 heading into fourth. Herro and Adebayo each with 22. – 9:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
sinking some tough ones tonight 👀
Bam Adebayo has more threes than Max Strus and Duncan Robinson combined – 9:22 PM
That was a good sequence by Bam Adebayo. In 35 seconds he…
-stole a ball
-scored a 3-point shot
-secured a rebound
-dunk over the Timberwolves defense
He’s versatility on both ends is ridiculous. #HEATCulture – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo heads to the bench with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. – 9:20 PM
Y’all wanna see the Bam 3? 👀 – 9:19 PM
Bam Adebayo from 3
Herro and Bam out there hands up
Place goes crazy – 9:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Herro looks really good off the bounce – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo just hit a catch-and-shoot three. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro up to 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Bam Adebayo with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Caleb Martin with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. – 9:18 PM
Anthony Edwards vs Miami Heat
24 points / 9-15 FG / 3 rebounds / 3 assists
He’s HIM! Year 3 will be special. #RaisedByWolves
pic.twitter.com/4GZOcXLyyv – 9:17 PM
Tyler Herro really doing a good job defensively tonight
Yes I know it’s preseason
Yes I know the starters are out for Minnesota
Did I cover it all? lol – 9:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let it fly, @Anthony Edwards
Caleb Martin was good last year
But he’s a new player rn – 9:08 PM
Tyler Herro is in the game LOL – 9:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels shaken up after that last sequence guarding Tyler Herro. Herro was also shaken up and was on the floor afterward. McDaniels was a little gimpy as he went back to the bench. – 9:05 PM
Tyler Herro seems fine on the bench btw – 9:05 PM
Tyler Herro went down and was clearly in pain, but walked off and goes to the Heat bench. Seen smiling a little at the end of this video. Looked to have banged knees, but probably OK.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro down holding his right knee, but limps off without needing much help. He looks to be shaking it off after an apparent knee-to-knee collision with Jaden McDaniels. – 9:04 PM
Herro with knee to knee contact and is helped off court, but appears to be moving well. – 9:04 PM
Oh no
Tyler Herro is not ok
At all – 9:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Whew boy, that Anthony Edwards jumper is looking goooood – 9:03 PM
Caleb Martin iso ball?
Handle has improved majorly – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro opens second half for Heat at point guard, and looks quite comfortable in the role. Lowry’s night seeming over after 16:18 of action. – 9:02 PM
Tyler Herro has 18 points in 18 minutes – 9:02 PM
No Kyle Lowry to start second half
Tyler Herro pull-up three to kick things off – 8:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters to open the second half: Strus, Martin, Herro, Yurtseven, Adebayo.
Looks like Lowry is done for the night. – 8:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
first half of the preseason ✅
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WE MISSED THIS SO MUCH
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Halftime in Miami, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Heat 64-52 after outscoring Miami in the second quarter 38-28.
Edwards and Nowell pace the Wolves with 14 points apiece. – 8:47 PM
shaking off the rust
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Timberwolves 64, Heat 52. Bam Adebayo with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and four rebounds. Tyler Herro with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field, three rebounds and three assists. – 8:44 PM
Bam to Yurtseven in the corner for a 3 right before the half. Probably the most promising part of the first half for the Heat. That and Herro getting to the rim and Bam making 5 of 11 shots. – 8:44 PM
What NBA general managers said about the Heat, who trail Wolves by 12 at half of preseason opener: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:44 PM
Yurtseven with the corner 3
Like I said, quick trigger
Caleb Martin definitely shaken up in obvious discomfort going into the half
Now that’s something that’ll be tough to look past – 8:44 PM
Bam Adebayo 11 attempts, none of them threes. Only starter without an attempt. Heat down 64-52 to Wolves at half. – 8:43 PM
Tyler Herro has had three nice takes to the basket, including that one where he stayed on his line and finished through contact. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already up to nine shot attempts in 11 minutes. – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
this man is a certified bucket.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Max Strus Euro step in transition results in a layup. – 8:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Forbes seems like, should he play, he might make sense to play rotation minutes when Gobert is on the floor. (Defense not great, Gobert can help clean up but can shoot, space the floor).
Thoughts? – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s offense doesn’t look especially sharp tonight: 1 of 9 from three-point range and nine turnovers with 7:16 to play in the first half. – 8:26 PM
Tre Jones discusses play of Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and team offense (5 min 📺) youtu.be/PmHVF6LSZM0 – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
TUFF, JMAC 😤
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
tough shot to beat the clock ⏰
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
That’s 4 steals in 6 1/2 minutes for Jordan McLaughlin – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
McLaughlin at the buzzer!
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 26-24.
McDaniels leads the way with 7 points to go along with his 3 rebounds.
Knight grabbed 4 rebounds in 4:22 of action in the first. – 8:14 PM
Timberwolves 26, Heat 24 at end of one. Adebayo seven points, Herro 6. – 8:12 PM
Marcus Garrett showcasing what we saw in Summer League
High level on-ball/perimeter defense
Really good stuff – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 26, Heat 24. Bam Adebayo with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line. – 8:12 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Imagine watching Aaron Judge over hyped-up Jaden McDaniels in the preseason. – 8:12 PM
Heat now with a second unit of Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett. That comes with Butler, Vincent and Oladipo not available. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Strus, Dedmon, Highsmith and Robinson the first four off the bench tonight. – 8:07 PM
Herro and Bam trying to force stuff early, which makes sense in opening preseason game
They will settle down
Tyler showing off the finishing, and some good defensive possessions – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some rust being shown by the Heat. Already five turnovers in the first nine minutes. – 8:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
uno y tres.
First 6:36 of the Bam-Yurt frontcourt: Miami trails 17-13, tied MIN with 7 rebounds, Bam and Yurt combine for 4 points on 2 of 7 shooting.
Sooooo not great. But it’s also preseason and now is the time to work through things. – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s big lineup outscored 16-13 in first 6:36. Strus now enters the game for Yurtseven. – 7:58 PM
Bam Adebayo has attempted four shots in the first six minutes. No 3s, but several long 2s. Not popping out to 3-point range as willingly as he did in last night’s informal scrimmage. – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat was just issued a sideline warning. New rule the NBA is looking to enforce this season.
Second warning will result in a technical foul. – 7:45 PM
Heat bench given a warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — for standing during the course of play. Second warning is a technical foul. – 7:45 PM
Tyler Herro got his bag, so he opens by taking a charge. – 7:44 PM
Herro saw the DPOY incentive
Charge on first defensive possession – 7:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Without Gobert, Towns and Russell, there is still a lot worth watching tonight for the Wolves.
-Edwards in more of a playmaking role.
-McDaniels’ improvement in transition.
-Nowell getting the start – 7:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Headband Jaden.
Heat opening with Adebayo, Yurtseven, Martin, Herro and Lowry, with Butler being given the night off. – 7:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like the Heat’s starting lineup for the preseason opener will be Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo.
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for rest. – 7:23 PM
So what might the starting lineup look like tonight?
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
That’s my guess – 7:17 PM
Timberwolves’ starters tonight at Heat (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun):
Jaylen Nowell
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Naz Reid – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro explains significance of extension and why he simply couldn’t pass it up miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:44 PM
Victor Oladipo not playing tonight, but getting some shots up in warmups pic.twitter.com/6JzOzrezNx – 6:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the whole squad is here.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves announce D’Angelo Russell won’t play tonight, in addition to the previously announced Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 6:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves say D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in tonight’s preseason opener in Miami – 6:08 PM
Tyler Herro warming up for Miami’s first preseason game of the year pic.twitter.com/Sjau3IkP24 – 6:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
📍305
#MINvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo will all miss tonight’s game vs the Wolves (rest). – 5:50 PM
Spoelstra says the goal is a bit more rest for Oladipo before his preseason debut, but also said no setbacks. – 5:49 PM
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is out tonight. Also no Oladipo or Vincent. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are not going to play in tonight’s preseason opener for rest purposes. – 5:48 PM
Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo are not playing tonight for rest – 5:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ball is life.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
