Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
advocatemag.com
Clyde Barrow resting place, Western Heights Cemetery, fundraiser Oct. 22
Meet the relatives of Bonnie and Clyde and hear ideas for a master landscape plan for Western Heights Cemetery during a fundraiser this month. The West Dallas outlaw Clyde Barrow is buried in the cemetery, along with his brother and gang member Buck, aka Marvin, and their parents. Those are...
advocatemag.com
Mount Auburn Elementary celebrates centennial anniversary
Mount Auburn STEAM Academy welcomed Dallas ISD leaders, alumni and community members to its 100-year celebration event this morning. The school opened its doors Jan. 2, 1922, to help ease overcrowding at nearby Oran Roberts Elementary. On the first day, 275 students and 12 teachers marched down Grand Avenue from the school to the new campus.
advocatemag.com
What’s going on at The Galleria this month
It’s that time of the year at The Galleria when autumn festivities abound and pumpkin spice wafts through the air. There’s plenty to do, from a spooky book signing to American Girl Doll halloween makeovers, there’s something for the whole family. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.
advocatemag.com
Photos: How East Dallas gets in the Halloween spirit
We’re a week into October, and our neighborhood is preparing for Halloween. That includes planning costumes, stocking up on candy and, of course, decorating the house. It’s a busy time for everyone. The State Fair of Texas has started, the big Red River game is this weekend, and football season is in full swing for high school, college and pro leagues. People are getting holiday plans nailed down, flights booked, menus set.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Dallas is one of the most expensive cities for household spending
When it comes to expenses, Dallas has plenty and places in the top 25 of 50 cities across the nation with big spending bills. Our city places at No.21 for most expensive city for household bills, according to a new study by doxoINSIGHTS. The report looks at total amount on bills per month and categorizes them. Those categories include utilities, auto loans cable and internet, health insurance and more.
advocatemag.com
Day of the Dead art contest and October events at the North Oak Cliff Library
The North Oak Cliff Library’s Day of the Dead art contest is open through 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The contest is open to students in kindergarten-12th grade who live in Oak Cliff or attend school here. Artwork can be in any two-dimensional medium, including crayons or collage. Find links to the flyer and PDF entry form at the bottom of this page.
advocatemag.com
East Dallas apartment communities change hands in court-ordered sale
Several apartment communities in East Dallas have sold to an Arlington-based property operator, The Dallas Morning News reports. More than 15 properties scattered along Gaston Avenue, Grigsby Avenue, Junius Street, Live Oak Street, Annex Avenue, Haskell Avenue and Swiss Avenue were purchased by 180 Multifamily Properties in a court-ordered sale.
advocatemag.com
Dallas United Crew reigns victorious in Oklahoma
Dallas United Crew, which is based at White Rock Lake, traveled last weekend to the Oklahoma Regatta Festival and returned with seven medals. The festival features rowing and dragon boat racing. Two of the races are rowing regattas: the Head of the Oklahoma and the Night Sprints. The Head of the Oklahoma, which was held on Saturday and was sponsored by Oklahoma City University, is 2.5 miles long and takes crews under 11 bridges, including an active railroad and Interstate 35. The top six finishers in every marquee event qualify for the OG&E Night Sprints, a 500-meter sprint race occurring after the sun goes down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advocatemag.com
Musical story time set for Audelia Road Library
If you’re looking to level up your kids’ typical quiet story time, Audelia Road Library has a music-filled story time planned. Next Saturday, Oct. 15, the Audelia Road Library Friends will follow the annual meeting with music from Narwhals and Waterfalls and stories from the children’s librarian. Narwhals and Waterfalls is both a children’s music group and Social-Emotional Learning resource for educators.
advocatemag.com
Comment on bike plan, land-use plan at an upcoming workshop
The City of Dallas is asking for public input on updates to the bike plan and land-use plan. The ForwardDallas Comprehensive Plan sets guidelines for how public and private land should be used. Since April 2021, when the plan was launched, there have been several opportunities for community members to share their input, including facilitated workshops, surveys, community and stakeholder events, and interactive comments.
advocatemag.com
Dallas leads U.S. cities in small business job and hourly earnings growth
Dallas leads U.S. cities in small business job growth and hourly earnings growth for workers, according to a recent study. Hourly earnings growth for workers of U.S. small businesses slowed in September, according to the latest Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch, however the researchers report the Dallas metro area is performing better than other cities, with our median wage at $31.38 and a month-over-month 7.44%. That makes the seventh month Dallas has led the country in rate of growth.
advocatemag.com
CIA invests in Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences
The CIA is now investing in Colossal Biosciences, a company working on de-extinction of the woolly mammoth. Funding is coming via In-Q-Tel, a nonprofit venture capital firm funded by the CIA, The Intercept reports. In-Q-Tel was founded in 1999, as the CIA and government agencies realized they were missing out on the technologies and innovations being created by firms in the private sector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advocatemag.com
Over 2,600 affordable housing units in East Dallas council districts in the development pipeline
More than 2,600 affordable housing units in East Dallas City Council districts are in the City of Dallas’ development pipeline for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Those units include projects that were completed in the last fiscal year; are under construction; or have been approved for some financing assistance, according to a memorandum addressed to the City Council Housing and Homelessness Committee.
Comments / 0