Dallas United Crew, which is based at White Rock Lake, traveled last weekend to the Oklahoma Regatta Festival and returned with seven medals. The festival features rowing and dragon boat racing. Two of the races are rowing regattas: the Head of the Oklahoma and the Night Sprints. The Head of the Oklahoma, which was held on Saturday and was sponsored by Oklahoma City University, is 2.5 miles long and takes crews under 11 bridges, including an active railroad and Interstate 35. The top six finishers in every marquee event qualify for the OG&E Night Sprints, a 500-meter sprint race occurring after the sun goes down.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO