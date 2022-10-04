Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
everythingsouthcity.com
How Sweet to Work for See’s Candies – Openings Available in South San Francisco
You can hear the sense of pride our readers have expressed when relaying stories of having worked at See’s Candies through the years. Some of our neighbors have followed in the footsteps of parents and aunties and uncles who worked at our local operations and enjoy the generational connections.
everythingsouthcity.com
Letter to Editor: Tom Carney for City Council District 5
South San Francisco, CA October 6, 2022 by Stella Miranda. I confidently recommend Tom Carney for City Council. Tom excels in the areas of government ethics. In my years of working with Tom in various capacities, I have found him totally trustworthy and incorruptible. Tom Carney is an experienced public...
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Will Enforce Residential Parking Permits Starting In January, 2023
Santa Clara has not been enforcing parking permits in neighborhoods since the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and reduced City staff hours. But that’s changing next calendar year. Starting January 2, 2023 citations will be issued for Residential Parking Permits (RPP) program violators. The Santa Clara Police Department will...
New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco
The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
everythingsouthcity.com
City of South San Francisco, AFSCME Union Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
New contract will run through June 30, 2024, for 117 of the City’s workers. The City of South San Francisco has reached a tentative agreement with the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) labor union for a new labor contract. AFSCME represents 117 of the City’s employees, including police dispatchers, childcare workers, librarians, public works employees, and others.
Biotetch company opens 245,000 square-foot facility in Bay Area
Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chevron's Bay Area headquarters sold, but the oil company has new East Bay offices
As several Bay Area tech companies decamp to Texas, one of the region's legacy institutions has decided to keep its global headquarters here.
Bay Area 'Western White House' sells for $10 million under asking price
The home was commissioned by the Hearst family in 1930 as a recreation of America's White House.
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indybay.org
SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
60-Year-Old Susan Chavez Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the Pacifica Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in San Mateo County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Skyline, between Hickey Boulevard and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Woman Fights Off Attacker in San Francisco's Castro District
A woman was followed into a building headed to an appointment in San Francisco's Castro District when she was attacked and robbed. She didn't want to let the purse snatcher get away without a fight, and it was all caught on video. Whitney Peterson said she was having a great...
sfstandard.com
How a $4 San Francisco Lyft Bikeshare Became a 7-Week Nightmare
What should have been a quick Lyft bike ride became a seven-week nightmare for one San Francisco rider. IT worker Ari Kanter took a $4 ride on Aug. 10, traveling roughly half a mile from his job near Market Street to a friend’s place in SoMa. He uses Lyft bikes as his own bike was stolen three times in one year.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Worst Areas for Catalytic Converter Theft. And How to Protect Your Car
Bill Paine warned his daughter Cece not to park her Toyota Prius anywhere except her high school or their home, fearing thieves would steal the car’s catalytic converter. “My dad was freaking out, like, ‘You can’t park it anywhere!’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s fine!’,” said Cece Paine, a former St. Ignatius College Preparatory student.
viatravelers.com
25 Best Day Trips from San Francisco, California
Known for its tasty bread, steep streets, and iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the great city of San Francisco has been on the radar of California visitors for a long time. This West Coast metropolis has seen an explosion of tech startups, real estate values, and tourists in recent years. But...
Comments / 0