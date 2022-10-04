Read full article on original website
Russian troops are releasing video on social media that reveal what's really going on behind the lines
Russia’s defense ministry says they have already mobilized 200,000 men, many now undergoing basic training. New video released on social media shows problems within the mobilization including recruits sleeping on yoga mats and drinking heavily. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.
US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
'I didn't expect he would also kill the kids': Nursery teacher describes horror of deadly massacre
Thailand recoiled in horror after at least 36 people were killed, at least 24 of them children, in a massacre at a child care center in northeastern Thailand. It is believed to be the country’s deadliest incident of its kind. CNN’s Selina Wang has more.
More than 400 people won the lotto in the Philippines. Some people just can't believe it
A 236 million peso ($4 million) lottery jackpot shared among a record number of more than 400 winners has sparked questions in the Philippine Senate as skeptical lawmakers demand an inquiry into the results.
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine
President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
See Russians lining up to leave their homeland in defiance of Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to conscript men to fight in his war in Ukraine has created a mass exodus. CNN’s Ivan Watson speaks to some of the thousands who left their homeland behind in defiance of Putin.
Pro-Russia media slam war setbacks as Putin predicts annexed Ukrainian regions will stabilize
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he expects the situation to stabilize in four war-torn regions of Ukraine after signing legislation to annex them on Wednesday, despite the fact that Russia's military does not fully control those areas.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korea and Japan say
CNN — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Munchon area of Kangwon Province to the waters off the peninsula’s eastern coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters on Sunday. The missiles were launched between 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m. local time Sunday,...
See rare access inside a newly liberated Ukrainian town
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh gets rare access into the newly liberated town of Dudchany, Ukraine, and sees firsthand how civilians in this town are adjusting to the Russian retreat.
Biden's chilling 'Armageddon' warning sharpens the stakes with Putin
To learn that an American president is talking so frankly about the possibility of nuclear "Armageddon," as Joe Biden did Thursday, is bone chilling.
'Not afraid anymore': more violence as Iran protests enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and last week announced that nine foreign nationals -- including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands -- had been arrested.
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Ukrainian forces retake territory. See what's happening on the ground
Ukrainian forces say they have managed to enter the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine since retaking the strategically important town of Lyman in the Donetsk region. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.
Massive explosion cripples Crimea's Kerch bridge, Russian officials say
In a major blow for Russia, a fuel tank explosion early Saturday caused part of Europe's longest bridge that links Russia to the annexed territory of Crimea to collapse, according to Russian officials.
