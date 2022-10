COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s developmental team, Crew 2, completed a remarkable inaugural season after winning the MLS NEXT Pro Cup over St. Louis City2 at Lower.com Field. The Capys week-in and week-out dominated opponents throughout 2022 boasting a league-best regular season record of 16 wins, 5 draws, and 3 losses as the […]

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO