What’s next for ancient DNA studies after Nobel Prize honors groundbreaking field of paleogenomics

French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in literature, organizers announced in Stockholm on Thursday. Ernaux has written a number of celebrated novels, many of which are autobiographical. Her first book, "Les armoires vides," was published in French in 1974, and in English as "Cleaned Out" in 1990. Her fourth work, "La place" (1983) or "A Man's Place" (1992), elevated her to prominence.

