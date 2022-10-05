ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What’s next for ancient DNA studies after Nobel Prize honors groundbreaking field of paleogenomics

By Mary Prendergast - Rice University
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Nobel Prize: How click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry are transforming the pharmaceutical and material industries

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to scientists Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for their development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry. These techniques have been...
CHEMISTRY
Lebanon-Express

Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for literature

French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in literature, organizers announced in Stockholm on Thursday. Ernaux has written a number of celebrated novels, many of which are autobiographical. Her first book, "Les armoires vides," was published in French in 1974, and in English as "Cleaned Out" in 1990. Her fourth work, "La place" (1983) or "A Man's Place" (1992), elevated her to prominence.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Lebanon-Express

What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein’s ‘spooky action at a distance’

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement...
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy