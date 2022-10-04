BOSTON, Mass. - Boston University scored in the first minute of the third period and the last minute as well as twice in a 38-second span - all in the third period - and the Terriers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 4-0 in a non-league women's hockey game at Walter Brown Arena. Amanda Rampado stopped 30 shots for the Engineers.

