Springfield, MA

Women's Soccer Ties With Dutchwomen, 1-1

TROY, N.Y. - Gwen Barnes scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team improved to 3-1-2 in its last six games after tying Union College 1-1 in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Stadium. More to follow.
BU Scores Four in Third to Down Women's Hockey

BOSTON, Mass. - Boston University scored in the first minute of the third period and the last minute as well as twice in a 38-second span - all in the third period - and the Terriers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 4-0 in a non-league women's hockey game at Walter Brown Arena. Amanda Rampado stopped 30 shots for the Engineers.
Jakob Lee's Five Points Lead Men's Hockey

TROY, N.Y. - Jakob Lee had two goals and three assists, Jake Gagnon scored once with two helpers, and Ryan Mahshie tallied twice as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team defeated Mercyhurst University 6-3 in its season opener. More to follow.
