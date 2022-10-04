ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

The Voice

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora

A boy holds a mini-U.S. flag while praying at a See You at the Pole prayer rally Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
Q985

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego

Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

First Fridays in Aurora October 7 an offer of full variety

First Fridays, October 7, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage and more including a bra drive and a chicken soup contest in downtown Aurora. Santori Public Library, 101 S. River Street, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage with artisan ice cream, Danzantes Unidos MITOTILIZTLI dancers, a craft, Oaxacan Woman Cultural Heritage photography exhibit, free adult flu vaccinations, and voter registration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Preparation under way for Day of the Dead competition

Spooky, scary, skeletons, are decorating the windows of homes all over Aurora in preparation for Halloween. But not all skeleton decorations are intended to be spooky. Some skeletons in particular, known as calaveras, have cultural significance to Mexican culture and represent a time of joyful celebration known as Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

$102,000 raised for Latino youth scholarships

The Aurora City Council listened to a report on the Fiestas Patrias scholarship fundraiser after a two-year hiatus at the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting. Tony Martinez, director of Communications for the city of Aurora government, said $102,000 was raised for scholarships for Latino youth in Aurora.
AURORA, IL
1440 WROK

Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
The Voice

The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

