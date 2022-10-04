Read full article on original website
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora
Carousel Community ReligionWestminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora. See You at the Pole prayer rally at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora. A boy holds a mini-U.S. flag while praying at a See You at the Pole prayer rally Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora. This content is for...
Funds help fight crime in Aurora, Joliet
Thursday, Sept. 29, congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) announced that Aurora and Joliet were awarded grants by the Department of Justice to prevent and control crime based on their needs. These grants, created by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program, will provide the cities with critical funding to support a range of program areas, including law enforcement, crime prevention and education, technology improvement, and mental health programs.
Science of Us vs. Them Cantigny Park Awareness Series
Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters invite the public to their next Civic Awareness Series program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Terry Wu, Ph.D., will present “Improving Civil Discourse: The Science of Us vs. Them.”. The program is in-person and online. Registration is not required for...
Aurora Lions Candy Day Oct. 14-15
Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual Candy Day fundraiser Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Susan Koepke, Noon Lions president, said volunteers will don bright yellow aprons and stand outside Prisco’s Family Market, 1108 Prairie Street in Aurora, to accept donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Kane County Regional Office of Education
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona gave a salute to 297 schools, including 17 in Illinois, as National Blue Ribbon Schools for this year. This honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance, or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. “Congratulations to our 17 National Blue Ribbon...
Naperville’s Sanvi Maganti in elite U.N. group
A member of the Youth Advisory Council of Illinois State representative Stephanie Kifowit has received the honor of being part of an elite group selected as a delegate with the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly. Sanvi Maganti of Naperville, who attends Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, was selected along...
Preparation under way for Day of the Dead competition
Spooky, scary, skeletons, are decorating the windows of homes all over Aurora in preparation for Halloween. But not all skeleton decorations are intended to be spooky. Some skeletons in particular, known as calaveras, have cultural significance to Mexican culture and represent a time of joyful celebration known as Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
First Fridays in Aurora October 7 an offer of full variety
First Fridays, October 7, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage and more including a bra drive and a chicken soup contest in downtown Aurora. Santori Public Library, 101 S. River Street, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage with artisan ice cream, Danzantes Unidos MITOTILIZTLI dancers, a craft, Oaxacan Woman Cultural Heritage photography exhibit, free adult flu vaccinations, and voter registration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Annual Hero Day October 1 at Aurora Regional Fire Museum
The Aurora Regional Fire Museum will be host to the Fifth Annual Community Hero Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Hero Day is a free-of-charge, community, event which will feature touch-a-truck with vehicles from a handful of community organizations to include safety to community services. Families will have opportunities to interact with a variety of community partners.
The telling train trip tactful, typical of strangers
The train was crowded when it left Union Station in Chicago bound for New Orleans, a trip that would take 14 hours. It was Easter break and I was going to visit the city I had heard much important information. Across from me sat a young woman and we began...
French 75 Gallery and Lounge
Business CarouselAuroraFrench 75 Gallery and Lounge. French 75 Gallery and Lounge in Aurora celebrates first anniversary. French 75 Gallery and Lounge, 56 E. Galena Boulevard, will celebrate its first anniversary at First Fridays October 7. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One...
Beth Johnson
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora. By Beth Johnson In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need...
Open house events helpful in 4-H at three County sites
Each Fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and 4-H programs are hosts to open-house events to celebrate in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The 4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the coming weeks, our University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from each community will have hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff members.
Legion Post 1944 pancake breakfast Oct. 15
The Walter E Truemper American Legion Post #1944 will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Warehouse Church, 308 E. Galena Boulevard, Aurora. The suggested donation is $5 per person. The breakfast will raise funds to support the Post’s operations and veterans’ programs.
Reader’s Commentary: On myths, falsehoods, and the leadership in the U.S.
I have been pondering for a while on how to comment on a variety of current topics, often seen in other commentaries in The Voice. This week I make those comments. I have decided to look at the comments of the gentleman who takes a lot of space in the paper as if he turned his work into me as a teacher. His work would not receive a passing grade. I would praise his sentence structure and paragraphing but fault the content. His arguments are based on false premises, and his sources range from unsubstantiated to false. On this basis there is no room for debate or counter arguments.
