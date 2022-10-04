On October 6, 2022, at 6:45 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Center Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Joseph Brown (30, Joliet) had battered two adult females in the residence. During this initial response, Brown had fled the residence prior to the arrival by Officers. A short time later, Officers responded back to the residence after it was reported that Brown had returned to the home. Information gathered at this time led Officers to believe that Brown may be possibly armed and alone in the basement of the residence. Officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Brown and received no response.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO