4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade on 10/8Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
qrockonline.com
Domestic Situation with a Barricaded Person
On October 6, 2022, at 6:45 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Center Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Joseph Brown (30, Joliet) had battered two adult females in the residence. During this initial response, Brown had fled the residence prior to the arrival by Officers. A short time later, Officers responded back to the residence after it was reported that Brown had returned to the home. Information gathered at this time led Officers to believe that Brown may be possibly armed and alone in the basement of the residence. Officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Brown and received no response.
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
fox32chicago.com
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
Cook County woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
CHICAGO - A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Chicago man sentenced to 4 years for having gun while on parole for prior firearm offense
CHICAGO - A man who was on parole for prior gun charges was sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was found with a loaded firearm near a Chicago playground in March 2021. Kejuan Carr, 26, was inside Humboldt Park and directly across the street from a playground...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon
---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Harvey shooting
HARVEY, Ill. - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Harvey. Joshua Carter, 30, was shot about 5:45 p.m. in the 180 block of West 154th Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds...
City attorneys seek to reverse order that Lightfoot testify in CPD whistleblower lawsuit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city are asking a Cook County judge to reverse a previous ruling in a last-ditch effort to spare Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying about the alleged “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department. Last month, Cook County Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered Lightfoot sit for an hour-long deposition as […]
8th Grader, Teen Among 4 Dead After Spate of Crime in Gary, Indiana
Two teenagers were among four people killed in a short period of time in Gary, Indiana, and angry family members are asking why. "I want to make clear that these were not drug- or gang-related," said Mayor Jerome Prince. "From our perspective, they certainly aren’t or weren’t random acts of violence."
Death investigation underway after woman found with gunshot wounds in car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in a car in Bolingbrook. According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehcile in the 800 block of Poplar Lane and found a car 100 feet off the roadway on a grassy area.Officers found a 32-year-old Chicago woman in the drivers seat with several gunshot wounds. Police later identified her as Cristina Lahoz, of Chicago.She was taken to a local hospital where she died.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to some of Lahoz's close friends who said she was very loved."I would do anything for...
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby's death
All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
