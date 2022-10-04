Back before the reboot trilogy started, the big selling point for David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series was going to be its back-to-basics approach that expanded on the original John Carpenter movie without wasting time on the complicated mythology of the sequels and without making Michael Myers an immortal monster—all as part of an explicit acknowledgement that the first movie is the best one and none of the sequels have fully captured its magic. But now, ahead of the release of Halloween Ends, Green is making a point to remind people that he can’t just remake the first movie and that sometimes sequels have to try and do new things. So… does that mean we all owe Halloween: Resurrection director Rick Rosenthal an apology?

