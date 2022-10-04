Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Everybody's getting tortured (or re-cast) in the teaser for Wheel Of Time's second season
Amidst all the hobbit-y hullabaloo for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at New York Comic Con yesterday, Amazon did take a few minutes to acknowledge that it does, in fact, still have another expensive adaptation of a best-selling fantasy franchise on its TV docket: The Wheel Of Time.
A.V. Club
5 burning questions for House Of The Dragon episode 8
We’re back with more questions about the next episode of House Of The Dragon. After “Driftmark” put the “fun” in “funeral” we’re jumping forward in time once again for the next chapter in the saga of who will win the right to cut themselves to pieces on the Iron Throne. Of course, it’s not going to be anyone as long as Viserys stubbornly refuses to die. We’re getting tired of asking, “Is he done for real this time?” so we’re skipping that question, though it’s safe to assume we’re always wondering.
A.V. Club
It's Mordor, more problems in the NYCC trailer for next week's Rings Of Power finale
We’re just one week out now from the first-season finale of Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings show, Rings Of Power—where, we have it on good authority, “ALL. WILL. BE. REVEALED.” That’s per no less definitive a source than the just-released new trailer for the final episode of the show’s first season, which was deployed today at the series’ panel at New York Comic Con.
A.V. Club
Outer Range and its Spooky Hole renewed for a second season at Amazon
Today, in spooky sci-fi hole news: Amazon has announced that it’s renewing its Josh Brolin semi-Western Outer Range for a second season. This is per THR, which also reports a major behind-the-scenes change for the series, about a Wyoming rancher (Brolin) whose life gets very strange, very fast, after an inexplicable, possibly magical hole suddenly opens up on his land. Specifically, the show’s getting a new showrunner, in the form of Luke Cage and Inhumans alum Charles Murray, who’s taking over the role from the first season’s Zev Borow. (Borow will remain on the series as an executive producer.)
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate
Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
A.V. Club
Keanu bails on Hulu's Devil In The White City show
Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited Hulu’s upcoming limited series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, bailing on a project that was set to be his first major starring TV role. This is according to Deadline, which reports that neither Hulu PR, nor Reeves’ representation, have so far issued a comment about the move.
A.V. Club
Mindy Kaling suits up as Velma in the teaser for HBO Max's animated series
Well, jinkies. Get ready to use that phrase a lot more now that Mindy Kaling’s Velma series is almost here. Co-created by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Kaling leads HBO Max’s adult animated series as the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, before Velma became the iconic and gay version of her we know and love. Don’t worry; this version is pretty damn great, too. The high-school-set show is essentially her origin story.
A.V. Club
Mila Kunis addresses infamous rumor (that she started) about her age on That ’70s Show
What a fascinating legacy That ’70s Show has: still popular enough to warrant a reboot, controversial enough that no one in the reboot can mention why one of the main characters won’t be returning. One of the series’ fictional romances spawned the real-life Hollywood power couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (sort of; they officially got together long after the show ended). And Kunis only got on the show in the first place after lying about her age, or so the story goes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
The 15 best films coming to Prime Video in October 2022
Amazon Prime’s juggernaut series Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power may be dominant property on the streaming service right now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of movies to be found on Prime this October. Here’s a look at just some of the titles queued up on the streamer this month, including a gem of a Warren Beatty comedy, a classic Western in the form of Shane, a rare horror effort by Martin Scorsese, and one of Tim Burton’s finest films. And, of course, if you need an additional Tolkien fix between Rings Of Power episodes, you can always check out Peter Jackson’s two film trilogies, The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit.
A.V. Club
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Take it from Jesse Eisenberg— just because you played the boy inventor behind one of the internet’s most consequential social media apps doesn’t mean onscreen online dating will be a breeze. In the new trailer for FX’s new series Fleishman Is In Trouble, dizzying camera shots introduce us to a story “about everything.”
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry show New Orleans some love in the Causeway trailer
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the latest sensitive drama from A24, Causeway. Co-produced by Apple TV+, the film follows Lynsey, a former military engineer forced to move back in with her mother in New Orleans and get a job cleaning pools after suffering a brain injury. While Lynsey has the help...
A.V. Club
7 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Mike Flanagan’s horror universe expands with The Midnight Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Star Trek: Discovery fifth season teaser: David Cronenberg dares you to be great
Look: It’s never not going to be a little funny that director David Cronenberg has become such a visible part of the Star Trek universe in recent years—to the point that it’s Cronenberg’s face and voice that welcomes fans in the new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, unleashed at the franchise’s big New York Comic Con panel today.
A.V. Club
The White Lotus says "Ciao" to bad decisions in the trailer for season two
Ahead of The White Lotus’ return later this month, HBO has shared the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed drama. Jennifer Coolidge, whose performance as the grieving Tanya was a standout of the first installment, is now checking in to another location of the titular resort, this time in Sicily. Instead of toting her mother’s ashes, she’s now joined by her new husband Greg (Jon Gries) and assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
A.V. Club
Halloween Ends’ David Gordon Green explains that he can’t just remake the original movie
Back before the reboot trilogy started, the big selling point for David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series was going to be its back-to-basics approach that expanded on the original John Carpenter movie without wasting time on the complicated mythology of the sequels and without making Michael Myers an immortal monster—all as part of an explicit acknowledgement that the first movie is the best one and none of the sequels have fully captured its magic. But now, ahead of the release of Halloween Ends, Green is making a point to remind people that he can’t just remake the first movie and that sometimes sequels have to try and do new things. So… does that mean we all owe Halloween: Resurrection director Rick Rosenthal an apology?
A.V. Club
Watch Matt Berry bring the house down at a Gorillaz show in Toronto
We are, it may be an understatement to say, pretty big fans of British comedian, actor, and musician Matt Berry. Whether he’s delivering the wildest line reads imaginable on What We Do In The Shadows, appearing on comedy classics like Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace or Toast Of London, or, honestly, just reading the phone book, Berry has the ability to make almost anything sound cool. And when he’s backed by British animated band Gorillaz, and reading a part originally performed by Dennis Hopper? It’s pretty much guaranteed.
A.V. Club
What do we actually want from a Mario movie?
Nintendo unleashed the first trailer for its long-anticipated animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie today—the first time the company’s red-overall’ed plumber/professional problem solver has appeared in theatrical form since the ambitious, bizarre, and financially disastrous live-action Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993. The reactions to the trailer...
A.V. Club
Chevy Chase may be out, but Donald Glover is probably in for Community movie, says Dan Harmon
The prophecy is finally being fulfilled of six seasons and a Community movie, praise be to Peacock. Just what kind of movie it will be is still unclear, but suffice it to say that (most of) the gang is getting back together. Stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all confirmed, while some other significant names—Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown—are still up in the air.
A.V. Club
The best fight scenes from Netflix's Daredevil
The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back. Matt Murdock has finally made his Disney+ debut in She-Hulk and, while the appearance mostly gets his character right, Daredevil still has a huge on-screen legacy to live up to. Netflix’s Daredevil series was well-received in general, but it was Charlie Cox’s grounded, haunted performance as the Man Without Fear and the show’s incredible fight choreography that catapulted it to legendary status among MCU fans. Season one’s one-shot hallway fight set the standard for superhero action in Netflix’s Marvel shows—and while Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher were all good for different reasons (the less said about Iron Fist, the better), none reached Daredevil’s level of technical proficiency. Here, then, are the best fight scenes from Netflix’s Daredevil—and here’s hoping that the folks at Disney+ can carry on the tradition.
A.V. Club
Bros director Nicholas Stoller pokes fun at straight actors playing gay for Oscars (including a certain policeman)
“Queerbaiting” has become a mainstream concept, to the point where real-life human beings have been accused of a concept that was invented to apply to fictional characters. But certainly, real-life straight people have taken advantage of queerness in order to further their career in some way—particularly straight actors playing LGBTQ+ roles in pursuit of awards.
Comments / 0