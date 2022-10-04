Read full article on original website
Ringo Starr Once Set the Record Straight About The Beatles Getting High With Bob Dylan
Ringo Starr set the record straight about what happened when The Beatles got high with Bob Dylan.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names
Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Was Asked if Keith Richards Overshadowed Him as a Musician
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger one discussed how Keith Richards played the guitar compared to other musicians like Eric Clapton.
Mick Jagger’s Response When Asked If ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ Was Supposed to Sound Like The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’
The Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever" and "2000 Light Years from Home" from The Rolling Stones' 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' performed differently on the charts.
Steve Perry Previews New Holiday Song ‘Maybe This Year’
Former Journey singer Steve Perry has given fans a preview of his upcoming holiday song, "Maybe This Year." "Hello, everyone. I'm Steve Perry, and this is my recording studio,” the rocker began in a video uploaded to Tik Tok. “And these are my holiday lights, and these are my holiday assistants,” he continued, showing colorful lights and children’s toys decorating his workspace.
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Listen to the Beatles’ First Take of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The Beatles have released the next track from their upcoming Revolver box set: the first take of "Tomorrow Never Knows." This initial take was recorded on April 6, 1966, in Studio Three at EMI Studios, which would later become Abbey Road Studios. It was the band's first recording session for Revolver. "We had no sense of the momentousness of what we were doing," recording engineer Geoff Emerick later recalled. "It all just seemed like a bit of fun in a good cause at the time – but what we created that afternoon was actually the forerunner of today's beat-and-loop-driven music."
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules
Black Sabbath continue their reissue series with the November release of their first two studio albums with Ronnie James Dio
Bono Announces ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour
Bono will embark on a book tour this fall in support of his upcoming autobiography, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The book is scheduled for worldwide release on Nov. 1. One day later, the Stories of Surrender tour, billed as "an evening of words, music and some mischief," will launch on Nov. 2 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The U2 singer will then make stops in various U.S. cities before heading overseas for dates in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France and Spain.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Is About ‘a Real, Independent American Girl’
Mick Jagger once said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was inspired by a "real, independent American girl" and someone else. The track appeared on a hit album.
Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?
Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
