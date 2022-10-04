Bills -14 (-110) *Risky*. The Bills have the Steelers coming into Orchard Park on Sunday and they should, without a doubt, win this game. My only fear is that the Bills have to win by three scores and that’s a lot of points. The Steelers are starting a rookie QB in Kenny Pickett and the Bills have been very good against rookies with McDermott as coach (7-3). The Bills definitely have the fire power to cover this spread, the offense has been averaging 28.5 points per game. This bet is only risky because it’s a lot of points and the Steelers defense is still good.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO