Ravens sign WR who was drafted right before DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals made a notable move on Tuesday with the decision to release wide receiver Andy Isabella. Isabella, 25, was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals out of the University of Massachusetts. He was selected at pick No. 62, right before two Pro Bowl wide receivers. DK Metcalf was selected at pick No. 64 by the Seattle Seahawks, and Diontae Johnson was selected at pick No. 66 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bills’ Von Miller spills the tea on one of the NFL’s hottest mysteries

Von Miller is back at it again. Miller has been incredibly vocal since joining the Bills about his recruitment of O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two were teammates with the Rams during their most recent Super Bowl victory. After many months, Miller has finally come clean on some huge developments...
Wild conspiracy theory explains Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen drama

Since the previous NFL season ended, we have seen Tom Brady end his historic NFL career by retiring, then decide to un-retire, return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seeming a little different, disappear mysteriously during training camp, and end up in the gossip rags as his marriage to Gisele Bündchen fell apart, all while his body seemed to break down under the weight of playing at the age of 45.
Deebo responds to Rice compliments for jaw-dropping TD vs. Rams

From Steve Young to Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson, just about everyone praised Deebo Samuel for his viral 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone but Jalen Ramsey, that is. One of the notable names to praise Samuel was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice. "That’s a...
Predicting the outcome of every NFL Week 5 game

Last week: 10-6, pushing the season forecast to 35-29 Injuries have played a significant role in the early season. Here’s hoping your favorite team can avoid the virulent injury bug from biting any harder this weekend. Thursday Night. - Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3.5): Indianapolis has been one...
Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
Week 5: NFL Best Bets

Bills -14 (-110) *Risky*. The Bills have the Steelers coming into Orchard Park on Sunday and they should, without a doubt, win this game. My only fear is that the Bills have to win by three scores and that’s a lot of points. The Steelers are starting a rookie QB in Kenny Pickett and the Bills have been very good against rookies with McDermott as coach (7-3). The Bills definitely have the fire power to cover this spread, the offense has been averaging 28.5 points per game. This bet is only risky because it’s a lot of points and the Steelers defense is still good.
Watch: Josh Allen's Bills Handshake Routines

Josh Allen broke down all of his different handshakes with his Bills teammates during his live interview with Von Miller in the B/R app. Watch the full interview now https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1732s.
