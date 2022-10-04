Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Humanigen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - HGEN
If you purchased Humanigen securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Humanigen class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8376 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. To Showcase Its New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Battery At The ISSA North America 2022
U.S. Battery Manufacturing launches new Lithium Ion deep-cycle battery line called Essential Li. CORONA, Calif. - Oct. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co., the most trusted manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, will introduce its new Lithium-Ion deep-cycle battery at the ISSA 2022 show, October 10-13th in Chicago, IL, booth #3742, in the McCormick Palace Convention Center. The ESSENTIAL Li™ battery line will include a 48-volt and a 24-volt GC2 model. The 24-volt battery is designed with floor machines in mind and delivers the safety and reliability customers have come to trust with U.S. Battery products.
Woonsocket Call
FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Working to Eliminate Emissions Linked to Grey Ammonia Production, Manure Use
FuelPositive is a technology company developing an onsite, containerized, green ammonia production system that decarbonizes and decentralizes ammonia production. With the world currently experiencing a fertilizer crisis, experts opine that the answer to the issue lies with the adoption of better agriculture practices rather than increased fertilizer production. On its...
Woonsocket Call
Canless Air System Expands Their Offerings To Reach More Clients Globally
Leading provider of canned air replacement, Canless Air System, announces the expansion of its coverage to meet the needs of clients in different parts of the United States and worldwide. The team at Canless Air System is staying true to the goal of making a permanent and environmentally friendly alternative...
Woonsocket Call
LIFESTANCE HEALTH 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. - LFST
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 11, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LFST), if they purchased or acquired the Company’s Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Woonsocket Call
United Rentals Names Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa to Board of Directors
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced that Francisco J. Lopez-Balboa has joined the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. His appointment expands the composition of the board to 11 members, of which nine are independent directors. Michael Kneeland, chairman of United Rentals, said, “Frank brings deep finance, leadership...
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states' action
President Joe Biden's executive action pardoning Americans with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job or apply to college
Woonsocket Call
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
Woonsocket Call
DDL INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Dingdong (Cayman) LTD Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DDL
If you purchased Dingdong securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Dingdong class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9047 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Woonsocket Call
Gluteboost and HUM Capital Partner to Expand Consumer Reach and Retail Exposure
Phase two of the company’s growth strategy is now underway with top-tier VC support. Gluteboost announced today that it has joined forces with Hum Capital, a world-class venture capital firm based in New York City. The partnership will allow Gluteboost to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint, bringing its beauty and wellness supplements to large retailers across the globe.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) to Participate at Upcoming TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable
Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC), a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, will be attending and participating in the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2022. UEC encourages its investors and shareholders to attend the one-day gathering. Company officials will be presenting at 2:10 p.m. EST, and a recording of the presentation will be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the roundtable.
Woonsocket Call
Getting An Electronic Travel Authorization To Visit The United States From Lithuania
We are pleased to announce that the us visa online website is now available to Lithuanian citizens. This website offers a convenient and hassle-free way to apply for a US visa, and is available to anyone travelling from Lithuania. With this service, you can avoid the long lines and frustrating process of applying for a visa in person. We hope that this service will make it easier for Lithuanian citizens to travel to the United States.
Woonsocket Call
Zymeworks Announces Results of Special Meeting
Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, is pleased to announce that the Company’s securityholders have approved its plan to become a Delaware corporation (the “Redomicile”) at the special meeting of Zymeworks securityholders (the “Special Meeting”) held in Vancouver, BC, on October 7, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Attorneys Phil Brewster of Brewster Law Firm and Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell of Cranfill Sumner Issue Statement Regarding Investigation Involving Former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group, the Parent Company of Truth Social
Attorneys Phil Brewster, Patrick Mincey and Stephen Bell were recently discussed in a Miami Herald article regarding their representation of a whistleblower who exposed alleged securities violations involving Trump Media & Technology Group Corporation (“Trump Media”). Former President Donald J. Trump is the majority owner of Trump Media, which is the parent company that operates the conservative social media platform Truth Social. As discussed in the Miami Herald article, the whistleblower was one of the original founders of Truth Social, which was founded shortly after former President Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) because of the events of January 6, 2021.
