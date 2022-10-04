Read full article on original website
Kraziness in the Kennel kicks off new Gonzaga season Saturday
All indications point to Gonzaga returning one of the deepest rosters of the Mark Few era. How the 24th-year coach splits the 16-man group up may be the most interesting aspect of Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel exhibition – the public’s first opportunity to view another Gonzaga team that’s expected to compete for a No. 1 ranking and contend for the national championship.
Following back injury Gonzaga's Kaden Perry 'pretty much full go'; Dominick Harris (foot) 'not quite ready'
LAS VEGAS – It's possible only one of the Gonzaga players sidelined by injury last season will be available when the Bulldogs open their 2022-23 campaign. During a roundtable interview at West Coast Conference Media Day, GU coach Mark Few provided injury updates on sophomore forward Kaden Perry, who played in just eight games last year due to ongoing back issues, and sophomore guard Dominick Harris, who missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery.
Ethan Keene touchdown in overtime lifts Mt. Spokane over Central Valley; Wildcats keep pace in GSL title race
With Gonzaga Prep winning on Thursday, the rest of the contending teams in the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A division knew what was ahead of them: Win or fall behind. If you already had a loss in league, it was that much more crucial to come out of Week 6 with a win.
'I felt a connection right away:' Division II transfer Riley Morrison has found the perfect fit catching passes at D-III Whitworth
The ever-accelerating player migration in college football has its own trickle-down – or up – economics. A transfer looking for increased playing time is obliged to consider a drop down – FBS to FCS, Division II to III. An all-conference performer looking for a new home or a better test for himself, meanwhile, figures to be trading up.
Prep football roundup: Colby Danielson leads Mead over Ferris; Jakeb Vallance scores two TDs for Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Mead 35, Ferris 0: Colby Danielson threw two long touchdown passes and ran for another and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 4-1) beat the Saxons (0-6, 0-5) at University HS. Danielson hit Keenan Kuntz for...
Prep roundup: Nick Bankey paces Gonzaga Prep football over U-Hi; Campbell Brose leads Mead slowpitch
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 52, University 12: Nick Bankey rushed for 196 yards on 10 carries with touchdown runs of 54 and 31 yards and the Bullpups (5-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (2-4, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores overtime winner for Mead girls soccer; Olivia Boures homers for LC
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 2, Ridgeline 1 (OT): Teryn Gardner scored in overtime and the Panthers (8-3, 4-2) topped the Falcons (7-3, 3-3). Reese Walker tied it in the 54th minute for Mead. Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 1: Kami Ellis...
Victim killed in Las Vegas stabbing grew up in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deadly stabbing attack in Las Vegas on Thursday left two dead and six more injured, three of whom were hospitalized in critical condition. The Clark County coroner's office identified the two victims killed in the attack as Brent Allan Hallet and Maris Mareen Digiovanni. Both were Las Vegas residents, however Digiovanni grew up in Spokane.
Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho - The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her granddaughter...
Bail set for suspect of drive-by shooting near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane man is behind bars for a drive-by shooting that took place early Wednesday morning, just adjacent to Camp Hope. No one was injured in the shooting. 24-year-old James Rackliff was charged with two counts of a drive-by shooting after he reportedly shot a nine-millimeter three to four times.
Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the City of Spokane, water technicians have discovered a failed valve is causing water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city said the condition of the water is not a result of contamination and crews will be flushing the north hill water system throughout the night.
Woman accused of shaking baby appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The woman accused of shaking and suffocating a baby faced a judge today. She opened up to a judge on what happened, and KHQ's Tana Kelly share's more on how Vanessa Behan can help.
Missing man found unharmed in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - 44-year-old Richard Curran was found safe and unharmed Friday morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). He went missing on the evening of Oct. 5 from a campsite near Pegleg Mountain. Updated: Oct. 7 at 2:30 p.m. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) shared...
Suspects charged in fatal Franklin Park shooting appear in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witness testimony, DNA evidence and a phone call log helped identify the five people who now face charges in relation to a deadly shooting at Franklin Park in August, according to court documents obtained by KHQ. The shooting left 22-year-old Ablos Kios dead. A medical examiner said...
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
Bonner County asking for help locating a missing teen
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing teen. Kaylena Kelley is a 15-year-old female. She is five-foot-five with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, please call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525.
Homeless man cleans up Spokane streets to honor mother's memory
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I just wanted to turn my life around, because after my mom passed away, I felt like I wasn’t doing the most trying to make her proud." 27-year-old Zachary Hutsell has been homeless since he was 16. That's when his mother broke her leg, leading her to lose her job and their house.
Spokane Valley Fire Department puts out lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards
The Spokane Valley Fire Department quickly put out a lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards on Friday. Right now, an investigation into what started it is underway.
Reardan school locks down, evacuates students due to threats from parent
REARDAN, Wash. - Reardan School locked down on Thursday after Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) informed Reardan police of a parent making threats against the school. According to Reardan Chief of Police, Andy Manke, SCSO told officers a parent of children at the school was threatening to violate a no-contact protection order and take his children. Police were warned the parent was an officer safety risk and was irate due to the service of the order. Potential threats relating to his intention to retrieve his children were allegedly made.
