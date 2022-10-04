LAS VEGAS – It's possible only one of the Gonzaga players sidelined by injury last season will be available when the Bulldogs open their 2022-23 campaign. During a roundtable interview at West Coast Conference Media Day, GU coach Mark Few provided injury updates on sophomore forward Kaden Perry, who played in just eight games last year due to ongoing back issues, and sophomore guard Dominick Harris, who missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO