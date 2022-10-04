NEWTON - It has now been five days since drivers went on strike at Sysco Foods, a major supplier based in Plympton. Many restaurants that rely on Sysco are now scrambling to stock up their freezers. The owners at Baramor in Newton were just about out of food at the start of the week. "It was Boston College Parents' Weekend here so that means there's a lot more people in town, so we were just slammed," said Arpit Patel. Patel expected a food delivery on Monday until he got the dreaded text message from his food distributor...

NEWTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO