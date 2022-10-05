ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawarepublic.org

I-95 Restore the Corridor to be complete by year end

The I-95 Restore the Corridor project in Wilmington is in its final push and should be done by the end of the year. The home stretch includes some of the most disruptive closures yet, called “super weekends,” in which the entire southbound lane will be shut down after Exit 8.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

I-95 southbound to close over the weekend

Paving, striping and related work between Exit 8/US 202 and I-495 spilt will require the weekend closure of I-95 southbound through Wilmington and the 2nd Street on-ramp to I-95 southbound. Many motorists can use I-495. – I-95 southbound: Weekend closure-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7th to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10th.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man shot in parking lot of New Castle - area bar

A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area. Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian killed in early morning accident

A 74-year-old man is dead after being hit by two cars in the pre-dawn hours Saturday in Red Lion. Delaware State Police report the man was crossing South duPont Highway near the Route 1 interchange around 5:45 a.m. when he was hit. It's unclear why he was on the highway.
RED LION, PA
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities

Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

SEPTA overhauling bus route system for 1st time in decades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in decades, SEPTA is overhauling its entire bus route system, and it could impact how you get in and around Philadelphia and its suburbs.SEPTA officials want to make big changes -- everything from having fewer buses in Center City to changing bus routes altogether.Amid the hustle and bustle at the Olney Transportation Center, Briana Quinones of North Philadelphia waits for her bus that goes to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where she works."It's good because my job is like, as soon as I get off the bus," Quinones said, "I can walk right to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Serious Crash Closes Route 13 In Townsend

Rescue crews along with Delaware State Police and DelDOT traffic personnel have responded to Route 13 in the area of Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews were told that two patients were trapped and the vehicle was on fire. First...
TOWNSEND, DE
wilmtoday.com

Plan Your Next Event in Wilmington, DE!

Do you have an event coming up that you want to host at a venue, restaurant, or bar? Here are our recommendations for the best places to enjoy with co-workers, family, or friends. Happy Hour. Bardea Food and Drink– If you are looking for a great entertainment and dining venue,...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS

(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE

