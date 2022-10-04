Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Mysterious VW Golf R Spotted With Canards, Is A High-Performance Variant In The Works?
The Volkswagen Golf R is the definitive hot hatch, but it appears the company could be working on an even more extreme variant. Little is known about the model, but spy photographers recently snapped a mysterious prototype apparently based on the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. While there isn’t much...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7
The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
Carscoops
Fiat Offers A Single Trim For All Models With A Three-Step Configuration Process
Fiat announced a simplified structure for its entire model range, with a single trim and a three-step configuration process making it easier for prospective customers to spec their car. The process can be completed online or in dealerships and includes the selection of Model, Color, and Packs, something that applies to both the Fiat and the Fiat Professional range.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Compact Minivan Has New Face And Tweaked Powertrains
This is the facelifted 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class and while you may need to squint to see the changes, they are there. Mercedes-Benz’s designers first made some alterations to the front fascia of the B-Class, including a revised front bumper and tweaked grille aimed at giving the car “a dynamic boost.” New LED headlights are also available.
Motley Fool
Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today
Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well. You’re reading a free article with...
What’s the Difference Between the Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV?
Here's what actually makes a Toyota Sequoia SUV different from the 3rd-row Highlander. The post What’s the Difference Between the Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sequoia Hybrid SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Volvo EX90 Confirms Bi-Directional Charging Ahead Of November 9 Reveal
Volvo published a new teaser for the upcoming EX90 electric SUV flagship, revealing its bi-directional charging capabilities. This feature will eventually expand to the entire Volvo EV lineup, allowing owners to send power back to the grid, charge other cars, and power different kinds of electric devices. Amid the energy...
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look
A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
Carscoops
We Check Out Audi’s Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything Bicyclist Safety Tech, Which Could Save Countless Lives
Modern automobiles offer a dizzying array of safety features, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in crashes last year. That’s a 10.5% increase from 2020 and Audi believes this is unacceptable. That’s why the German carmaker is pushing for Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) adoption....
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 “Competition Edition” By RYFT Gains Sharper Looks, More Aero
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most popular hypercars among tuners, with plenty of options to choose from when it comes to styling and aero modifications. The latest to join the trend is RYFT, offering the “Competition Edition” styling kit for a cool price of $601,295 including the donor car.
Carscoops
Tesla Ditches Ultrasonic Sensors Before Having A Ready Replacement, New Cars Won’t Have Park Assist, Summon Until Then
Tesla announced this week that it will stop installing ultrasonic sensors on the Model 3 and the Model Y in the coming months. It will then stop installing the part in the Model S and Model X in 2023. Ultrasonic sensors are another tool that Teslas used to perceive the...
Carscoops
Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production
Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
Carscoops
Foxconn’s Pininfarina-Designed Model B Could Steal Tesla’s Thunder In The Small Segment
Pininfarina published a short teaser of a brand-new model on its YouTube channel, called the Model B. The EV, courtesy of the Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) from Taiwan, appears to have a compact footprint and follows the styling language introduced by the larger Model E sedan last year. The...
Carscoops
Tony Hawk Shows Jay Leno His Futurized Tesla-Powered 1964 Corvette EV
General Motors is now working on an electric crate motor for classic vehicles, but until it comes, people interested in modifying old Chevrolets to run on electric power, like retired skateboarder Tony Hawk, have to find other EV powertrains to swap into their classics. In a recent episode of Jay...
Carscoops
Foxconn Teases New Electric Pickup Called Model V
Foxconn is readying its entry in the electric pickup segment with the Model V. The EV appeared in a short but revealing video teaser prior to its debut on October 18. Unlike other Foxconn vehicles such as the Model E and the soon-to-be-unveiled Model B that were designed by Pininfarina, the Model V pickup was penned by the Taiwanese company’s own design studio. This explains why some of its features are not exactly in-line with the styling language of the aforementioned models.
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Carscoops
We’re Driving The Euro-Spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: What Do You Want To Know About It?
It’s difficult to overstate how important the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is to the Italian brand. Stellantis’s answer to BMW has failed to set the sales charts alight in recent years despite having some decent cars in the shape of the four-door Giulia and Stelvio SUV so there’s a lot of pressure on the Tonale’s shoulders.
Carscoops
DS 4 Gains Revised Trim Structure Including Opera Flagship, Plus Increased EV Range For The PHEV
DS Automobiles announced a series of updates for the DS 4 just one year after the model’s market launch in Europe. These include an updated trim structure including the new Opera flagship, plus an increased EV range of up to 62 km (39 miles) for the plug-in hybrid DS 4 E-Tense 225.
