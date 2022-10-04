ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Carscoops

Facelifted 2024 Audi RS3 Spied Looking Like A Baby RS7

The latest Audi RS3 has only been here for about a year, but based on images captured by our spy photographers, it seems like Audi already has a facelift in the works. The changes appear to be minimal, but they help to better solidify the compact performance car in the angular design shared by the RS lineup. Up front, the new grill is now sharper and wider, and it features a different mesh pattern in addition to a higher Audi logo.
Carscoops

Fiat Offers A Single Trim For All Models With A Three-Step Configuration Process

Fiat announced a simplified structure for its entire model range, with a single trim and a three-step configuration process making it easier for prospective customers to spec their car. The process can be completed online or in dealerships and includes the selection of Model, Color, and Packs, something that applies to both the Fiat and the Fiat Professional range.
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Compact Minivan Has New Face And Tweaked Powertrains

This is the facelifted 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class and while you may need to squint to see the changes, they are there. Mercedes-Benz’s designers first made some alterations to the front fascia of the B-Class, including a revised front bumper and tweaked grille aimed at giving the car “a dynamic boost.” New LED headlights are also available.
Motley Fool

Why Ford, Tesla, and Lucid All Soared Today

Ford's electric vehicle sales tripled in the month of September versus last year. Tesla produced 22,000 more vehicles than it was able to deliver in the third quarter. Ford's EV news seems to be a good sign for Lucid and other start-ups as well. You’re reading a free article with...
Carscoops

Volvo EX90 Confirms Bi-Directional Charging Ahead Of November 9 Reveal

Volvo published a new teaser for the upcoming EX90 electric SUV flagship, revealing its bi-directional charging capabilities. This feature will eventually expand to the entire Volvo EV lineup, allowing owners to send power back to the grid, charge other cars, and power different kinds of electric devices. Amid the energy...
CarBuzz.com

Funky Body Kit Gives Toyota Venza A Brand New Look

A few days ago, Toyota unveiled the Harrier plug-in hybrid in Japan. The Harrier PHEV, known as the Venza in the USA, gave us a glimpse of the upcoming plug-in version of the model, which is currently only available with a traditional hybrid setup in the USA. The PHEV powertrain...
Carscoops

We Check Out Audi’s Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything Bicyclist Safety Tech, Which Could Save Countless Lives

Modern automobiles offer a dizzying array of safety features, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 42,915 people died in crashes last year. That’s a 10.5% increase from 2020 and Audi believes this is unacceptable. That’s why the German carmaker is pushing for Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) adoption....
Carscoops

Ferrari SF90 “Competition Edition” By RYFT Gains Sharper Looks, More Aero

The Ferrari SF90 is one of the most popular hypercars among tuners, with plenty of options to choose from when it comes to styling and aero modifications. The latest to join the trend is RYFT, offering the “Competition Edition” styling kit for a cool price of $601,295 including the donor car.
Carscoops

Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production

Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
Carscoops

Tony Hawk Shows Jay Leno His Futurized Tesla-Powered 1964 Corvette EV

General Motors is now working on an electric crate motor for classic vehicles, but until it comes, people interested in modifying old Chevrolets to run on electric power, like retired skateboarder Tony Hawk, have to find other EV powertrains to swap into their classics. In a recent episode of Jay...
Carscoops

Foxconn Teases New Electric Pickup Called Model V

Foxconn is readying its entry in the electric pickup segment with the Model V. The EV appeared in a short but revealing video teaser prior to its debut on October 18. Unlike other Foxconn vehicles such as the Model E and the soon-to-be-unveiled Model B that were designed by Pininfarina, the Model V pickup was penned by the Taiwanese company’s own design studio. This explains why some of its features are not exactly in-line with the styling language of the aforementioned models.
Carscoops

Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim

Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Top Speed

The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger

Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
Carscoops

We’re Driving The Euro-Spec 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: What Do You Want To Know About It?

It’s difficult to overstate how important the new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is to the Italian brand. Stellantis’s answer to BMW has failed to set the sales charts alight in recent years despite having some decent cars in the shape of the four-door Giulia and Stelvio SUV so there’s a lot of pressure on the Tonale’s shoulders.
