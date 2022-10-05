ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Quinn Ewers to start at quarterback for Texas against Oklahoma

DALLAS — For the first time since the second game of the season against No. 1 Alabama, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in the starting lineup when the Longhorns face Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Ewers hasn’t played since suffering a sternoclavicular injury late in the first quarter of what ultimately became a 20-19 loss to the Crimson Tide, a game where Ewers befuddled head coach Nick Saban’s defense with a 9-for-12 passing effort for 134 yards before he was driven left (non-throwing) shoulder-first into the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium turf by outside linebacker Dallas Turner.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
bustingbrackets.com

Oklahoma Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Sooners

Although they’ll be off to the SEC in a couple years, Oklahoma Basketball has been a steady part of Big 12 basketball for the last two decades. Players like Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, and Trae Young became stars for the Sooners, with this program appearing in the Final Four as recently as 2016. After a decade leading the program, Lon Kruger announced his retirement back in 2021 and former Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser now begins his second season in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Live Updates: Texas 28, Oklahoma 0 — Third Quarter

DALLAS — There’s a lot of the line for Texas when the Longhorns face Oklahoma in the AT&T Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) can snap a four-game losing streak to the Sooners (an unsavory stretch beginning with the Big 12 title game in 2018) and maintain footing in a crowded climb to the top of the Big 12 summit where a berth in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 awaits the two combatants able to navigate through a competitive league schedule.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sooners#Tcu
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8

Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy