Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Dillon Gabriel out for game, 'still in concussion protocol'
Oklahoma went into the Red River Showdown against Texas without quarterback Dillon Gabriel due to a concussion. There is no clear timetable for the quarterback’s return to the field. Gabriel was still in concussion protocol, according to ESPN sideline reporter Katie George. “Guys, I’ve received word that Dillon Gabriel...
Quinn Ewers to start at quarterback for Texas against Oklahoma
DALLAS — For the first time since the second game of the season against No. 1 Alabama, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in the starting lineup when the Longhorns face Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Ewers hasn’t played since suffering a sternoclavicular injury late in the first quarter of what ultimately became a 20-19 loss to the Crimson Tide, a game where Ewers befuddled head coach Nick Saban’s defense with a 9-for-12 passing effort for 134 yards before he was driven left (non-throwing) shoulder-first into the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium turf by outside linebacker Dallas Turner.
Watch: Quinn Ewers connects with Xavier Worthy for a touchdown vs. Oklahoma
DALLAS — Texas has extended the lead inside the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns took a 14-0 lead over the Sooners early in the second quarter on a scoring drive that featured Roschon Johnson taking the ball 38 yards to move inside OU territory. Xavier Worthy finished the drive when...
247Sports
Brent Venables details Sooners' preparation for Texas entering first Red River Showdown as head coach
Brent Venables leads Oklahoma into the Red River Showdown in his first season as the program's head coach, as the Sooners (3-2) enter off back-to-back losses against Kansas State and at TCU. How they will respond against the Longhorns (3-2) is anyone's guess, but Venables is confident. “It all needs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
bustingbrackets.com
Oklahoma Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Sooners
Although they’ll be off to the SEC in a couple years, Oklahoma Basketball has been a steady part of Big 12 basketball for the last two decades. Players like Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, and Trae Young became stars for the Sooners, with this program appearing in the Final Four as recently as 2016. After a decade leading the program, Lon Kruger announced his retirement back in 2021 and former Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser now begins his second season in Norman.
Live Updates: Texas 28, Oklahoma 0 — Third Quarter
DALLAS — There’s a lot of the line for Texas when the Longhorns face Oklahoma in the AT&T Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) can snap a four-game losing streak to the Sooners (an unsavory stretch beginning with the Big 12 title game in 2018) and maintain footing in a crowded climb to the top of the Big 12 summit where a berth in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 awaits the two combatants able to navigate through a competitive league schedule.
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media
A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma high school athletes now have path to get paid for fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma high school athletes now have a path to get paid for their fame. For the first time, the state has laid out guidelines for how those students can cash in on their name, image and likeness, as college athletes have been doing for a year.
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Oklahoma City
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 'World Famous Baseball Circus' to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Public Schools Cancels Classes For Nov. 8
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that it will cancel classes on November 8, 2022. The district's board of education approved the change to its calendar earlier this week. As a result of the change, OKCPS said April 7, 2023 will now be an instructional day. November 8 also happens to...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
Crime or disease? Geese end up dead in OKC neighborhood
At least five geese have died in recent days at the Valencia neighborhood, some were left floating in the water.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0