DALLAS — For the first time since the second game of the season against No. 1 Alabama, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in the starting lineup when the Longhorns face Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC). Ewers hasn’t played since suffering a sternoclavicular injury late in the first quarter of what ultimately became a 20-19 loss to the Crimson Tide, a game where Ewers befuddled head coach Nick Saban’s defense with a 9-for-12 passing effort for 134 yards before he was driven left (non-throwing) shoulder-first into the Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium turf by outside linebacker Dallas Turner.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO