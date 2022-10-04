Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Children's Hospital implanted its first artificial heart into a 5-month-old girl with severe heart failure. The child was diagnosed with severe heart failure in January, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the hospital. She was put on the heart transplant list but was deteriorating too quickly. Physicians implanted a Berlin Heart, a type of ventricular assist device used to support children with severe heart failure until recovery or a transplant is possible.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO