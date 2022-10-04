ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Emory School of Nursing receives $11.8M in grants

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded four grants totaling $11.8 million to Atlanta-based Emory University's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. The funding will go toward work in health delivery and the development of training programs benefiting underserved areas of the local community and the Southeastern U.S., according to an Oct. 5 news release.
ATLANTA, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Pharmacy services company acquires Atlanta medical center

Avita, a Plano, Texas-based pharmacy services provider, acquired AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical center and pharmacy Oct. 5. Avita and AbsoluteCare Atlanta both specialize in LGBTQ+ primary care, and "uniting the organizations paves the way for expanded access to HIV, PrEP and sexual wellness care for our partners and patients," Joel Rosenstock, MD, AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical director, said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Society
Greensboro, NC
Business
Local
Florida Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Tallahassee, FL
Business
City
Greensboro, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Georgia Society
City
Greensboro, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

5-month-old receives 1st artificial heart at UNC Children's

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Children's Hospital implanted its first artificial heart into a 5-month-old girl with severe heart failure. The child was diagnosed with severe heart failure in January, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the hospital. She was put on the heart transplant list but was deteriorating too quickly. Physicians implanted a Berlin Heart, a type of ventricular assist device used to support children with severe heart failure until recovery or a transplant is possible.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy