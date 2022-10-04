Read full article on original website
Emory School of Nursing receives $11.8M in grants
The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded four grants totaling $11.8 million to Atlanta-based Emory University's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. The funding will go toward work in health delivery and the development of training programs benefiting underserved areas of the local community and the Southeastern U.S., according to an Oct. 5 news release.
Pharmacy services company acquires Atlanta medical center
Avita, a Plano, Texas-based pharmacy services provider, acquired AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical center and pharmacy Oct. 5. Avita and AbsoluteCare Atlanta both specialize in LGBTQ+ primary care, and "uniting the organizations paves the way for expanded access to HIV, PrEP and sexual wellness care for our partners and patients," Joel Rosenstock, MD, AbsoluteCare Atlanta's medical director, said in a statement.
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
North Carolina hospital denied state funding support by city board for expansion
North Wilkesboro, N.C.'s city board has voted against High Point, N.C.-based Bethany Medical Center's request to apply for state funding to support its new $3.6 million expansion project, Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported Oct. 5. The hospital was seeking $225,200 from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. It said it would be...
5-month-old receives 1st artificial heart at UNC Children's
Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Children's Hospital implanted its first artificial heart into a 5-month-old girl with severe heart failure. The child was diagnosed with severe heart failure in January, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the hospital. She was put on the heart transplant list but was deteriorating too quickly. Physicians implanted a Berlin Heart, a type of ventricular assist device used to support children with severe heart failure until recovery or a transplant is possible.
