Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Disney World’s Time is Running Short, & It’s Time to Make Good on Those Parks Promises
The sands in the hourglass are running low, and Disney World is almost out of time if the Resort intends to make good on several of its parks promises to Guests, as the year is quickly drawing to a close. In early 2020, Disney Parks execs had a difficult task...
disneydining.com
TikToker Brings Up “Biggest Issue” About Reservation System That Could Be Dangerous For Some Guests
When Disney theme parks reopened after the forced COVID closure, there were a lot of things that were different. One of the biggest changes was that Guests could no longer visit the Parks on a whim. In order to visit places like Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure, Guests now need to pick a date they want to go to, select which Park they want to visit and make a reservation. This change has been very controversial, leaving many Guests frustrated, but it looks like the reservation system isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
disneydining.com
Disney Springs Fountain Destroyed, but Not Even the Fountain Surfer Knows What Happened
Photos of a broken fountain near the Lime Garage at Disney Springs have been posted online, but no one seems to know what caused the damage to the fixture. Disney Springs is the premiere shopping, dining, and entertainment district at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida. Guests who travel to the parks–whether for a vacation or a weekend getaway–often make a stop at Disney Springs a part of their Disney World experience. It’s easy to do since there’s something for everyone in the traveling party–adults, little ones, and everyone in between.
disneydining.com
Complete Guide to Christmas at Magic Kingdom
It’s beginning to look a lot like….Christmas? It’s that magical time of year where the holidays all blend together and create one of the best times to be at Walt Disney World. While they haven’t started decorating yet, they have started planning, and this Christmas promises to be one you won’t want to miss. From special decorations, to holiday food, to fireworks and parades, this time of year never disappoints! Find out all of the special events happening during the most magical time of year at The Most Magical Place on Earth. It even snows on Main Street USA! Snow in Florida? It’s a Christmas miracle!
RELATED PEOPLE
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
disneydining.com
Guest Slammed For Hoarding EPCOT 40th Merchandise
For just over one year, Walt Disney World Resort has been celebrating its 50th anniversary. There have been a ton of new food offerings, new nighttime shows, and a lot of great new merchandise. However, Magic Kingdom is not the only theme park that has an anniversary. On October 1, 2022, EPCOT also celebrated 40 years of making magic.
disneydining.com
Major Orlando Theme Park Donating Portion of Ticket Sales to Hurricane Ian Relief
Last week, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and devastation. Current estimates are that nearly 100 Floridians are dead, and it will cost the state billions to repair things. Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm and weakened into a Category 1 by the time it hit Orlando, but all area theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, were forced to close and are now dealing with fixing any damage.
disneydining.com
BREAKING NEWS: Disney Announces Holiday Surprise for Guardians of the Galaxy: COSMIC REWIND Attraction
Disney World has just made another announcement about the 2022 holiday season at the parks, and this time, it involves one of EPCOT’s newest attractions!. The 2022 holiday season at Disney World is the first one since EPCOT’s long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy: COSMIC REWIND attraction opened at the park in late May, following an unauthorized, leaked announcement about the attraction’s projected opening date by a Disney exec over Corporate Affairs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
Did You Know These Walt Disney World Restaurants Aren’t Disney Owned?
Any foodie heading to Walt Disney World Resort is in for quite the dining experience on vacation. From dining options at Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios to Disney Springs, there are so many awesome Disney dining details to consider as a food lover planning a Disney vacation. Quick-service grab-and-go foods and table service restaurants abound at Disney World. Some are famously difficult to snag an advanced dining reservation for (Ohana) and some are easy and yummy spots you can snag a meal at a moment’s notice (Pecos Bill’s Tall Tale Inn).
disneydining.com
Groove at Disney Springs: Guide to the House of Blues
If music speaks to your soul and you are ready to enjoy live music along with an incredible meal on your Disney vacation, we have a recommendation that might just rank as a vacation highlight. Do not skip a trip to the House of Blues. This Lake Buena Vista area dive is near Disney Parks so you can hit a theme park like the Magic Kingdom and attend a concert in the same day.
disneydining.com
Couldn’t Make it to the EPCOT40 Celebration? D23 Has Exclusive Coverage (and a Surprise or Two)
If you weren’t able to make it to EPCOT’s 40th anniversary celebration this week D23 has a treat for you! Now streaming is a special video episode of D23’s official podcast Inside Disney which gives fans an inside look at the festivities with Jeffrey R. Epstein from D23, Sheri Henry from Oh My Disney and special guest host Ashley Eckstein!
disneydining.com
Guest Claims Disney Offered “No Support” When a System “Glitch” Canceled Her Dining Reservation
When planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, there are several things that must be planned in advance, including dining reservations. Guests can book dining reservations up to 60 days in advance and, if they want to eat at a popular restaurant, the 60-day mark is an important one to remember. One of the most popular restaurants at the Resort is Be Our Guest in Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. This French restaurant takes Guests into the heart of the Disney classic and allows them to dine inside the Beast’s castle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Take a Look at Halloween on the High Seas Aboard Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship!
Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat, call in the spirits, wherever they’re at! ‘. Well, as we are only a few weeks away from Halloween, some of those spirits have made their way onboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish! The Disney Wish embarked on its maiden voyage earlier this summer and whisks Guests away to the beautiful islands of the Bahamas for 3 and 4-night trips — including a stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.
disneydining.com
Disney Announces Kick-Off Date For 100th Anniversary Celebration!
It seems hard to believe, but next year, The Walt Disney Company will be celebrating its 100th anniversary! That’s right! 100 years ago, Walter Elias Disney officially created The Walt Disney Company, which is responsible for so many magical memories. Disney is not going to let this momentous occasion go by without celebrating, and it will be celebrating big!
disneydining.com
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
disneydining.com
Popular Tours Finally Returning to The Happiest Place On Earth!
When Disneyland Resort was forced to close its gates because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Resort remained shuttered for more than one year. From March 2020 until April 2021, no one was able to enjoy The Happiest Place on Earth. However, it has now been reopened for a year and a half, and things are almost completely back to normal. However, one fun thing has been noticeably absent — Disneyland Resort Guided Tours.
disneydining.com
EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement
A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
disneydining.com
Opening Date Announced For Second Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Location!
For months, Disney Imagineers have been hard at work on reimagining the popular ToonTown area at Disneyland Resort. ToonTown is located behind Fantasyland in Disneyland Park and is a great place to find some of your favorite characters, like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, and Goofy. The area also features attractions like Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and Gadget’s Go Coaster. And in early 2023, it will be the new home of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
disneydining.com
Disney Resort “Pausing” Reservations as 100th Anniversary Celebration Is Set to Begin
There is a lot happening at The Walt Disney Company as it prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The company will be celebrating Walt and everything magical that he brought to people around the world with his genius and his creativity. The celebration will mainly be happening at Disneyland Resort, and boy will there be a lot.
disneydining.com
Shareable Meals at Disney World: Part 2
We are back with more shareable Disney dining hacks for those looking to save some cash. Maybe cutting dining costs is key to affording your Walt Disney World vacation. Maybe you are splurging on a deluxe Disney Resort and need to recoup some cash in the dining department. Or maybe you want to combat inflation and reduce food waste by staying conscious about how much food you purchase at Disney World. We are back with more tips on shareable food at Walt Disney World Parks, Resort, and Disney Springs.
Comments / 0