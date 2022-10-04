Read full article on original website
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
New 'SNL' cast member Michael Longfellow takes killer jabs at Arizona on 'Weekend Update'
Arizona has provided fertile ground for “Saturday Night Live” in recent years. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema alone has been good for a lot of laughs and still could be if the show wanted to go that route. Meghan McCain, Rep. Paul Gosar and former Sen. Jeff Flake have also...
Jeff Dunham to perform at Van Andel Arena on December 29
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29.
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Living the Dream! Inside the Homes of Lara Spencer and More
Mornings are always a little more cheerful with the hosts of Good Morning America lighting up TV screens! Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, Ginger Zee and other stars of the series live in gorgeous houses of their own. Good Morning America is filmed in the heart of New York City at...
