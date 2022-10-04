Read full article on original website
Hogs’ Sam Pittman on Quarterback KJ Jefferson's Status
We may find out something on whether they have more questions than answers.
Bryce Young injury: Alabama coach Nick Saban updates QB's status
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day with a sprain in his throwing shoulder ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that Young is recovering from the issue, and that it's not believed to be serious. "He's got a little bit of a shoulder ...
Alabama Football: Early betting line and prediction Tide vs. Aggies and other key games
Unsurprising to many Alabama Football fans, the Crimson Tide covered another spread last week, against the Arkansas Razorbacks. How the Crimson Tide covered was a surprise, because for more than half of the game the Alabama football offense was led by backup quarterback, Jalen Milroe. This week the Crimson Tide...
Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?
Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
Nick Saban: Alabama Players have "Responded Well" to Jalen Milroe at QB
Saban believes that Milroe has not only done a solid job on the gridiron but has also led the team well over the Crimson Tide's practices this week.
Mississippi State's Mike Leach: Changing in a Week is Difficult
Looking at defense and offense with questions about Hogs' quarterback looming.
Hogs Will Have Problems With State's Defense No Matter Who Plays QB
There is a bigger problem than who will play quarterback and it's the Bulldogs' defense.
Kamani Johnson provides throwback mentality for Arkansas
Several memorable basketball teams throughout the history of the game have had that one player who operates with an added edge, the type of guy teammates love to play with but opponents never look forward to playing against. Arkansas has a prime example in senior big man Kamani Johnson. Johnson,...
KJ Jefferson Traveling, but Sam Pittman Doesn't Know if He'll Play
After making practice indoors Wednesday, still a lot of questions on Hogs' quarterback.
