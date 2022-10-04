ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?

Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
Kamani Johnson provides throwback mentality for Arkansas

Several memorable basketball teams throughout the history of the game have had that one player who operates with an added edge, the type of guy teammates love to play with but opponents never look forward to playing against. Arkansas has a prime example in senior big man Kamani Johnson. Johnson,...
