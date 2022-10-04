Read full article on original website
Diesel Market Panic Overshadows Opec-Plus Cuts
Diesel price gains outpaced crude by almost three-to-one in Europe as French refinery strikes hit local fuel production ahead of a looming ban on imports from Russia. The whole petroleum complex surged higher after Opec-plus slashed its targeted oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. ICE Brent crude oil futures gained almost 7% to close at a five-week high of $94.42 per barrel Thursday, while low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures on the same exchange surged more than 17% to close at a two-month high of $1,185.75 per metric ton. Similar moves were seen in the US where Nymex diesel futures surged 15% compared to a 9% uptick in West Texas Intermediate which finished the week at $88.45/bbl.
Oil and Gas Prices, Oct. 7, 2022
Oil markets reshaped into a bullish pattern last week after the Opec-plus coalition's production cut put a higher floor under prices. The US oil rig count fell by two in the week ended Oct. 7 to a total of 604, according to Baker Hughes. Diesel markets will be much harder...
Realigning Energy Priorities
The Ukraine crisis has disrupted the “trilemma” of security, sustainability and affordability, complicating the trajectory of the low-carbon energy transition. Officials from energy, finance and government told this week’s Energy Intelligence Forum in London that near-term pressures have thrown these priorities into conflict — but that government intervention and capital mobilization offer a path to long-term realignment.
Opec-Plus: Alliance Reaches Post-Pandemic Output High
Crude oil production by all 23 members of Opec-plus amounted to 44.9 million b/d in September, a gain of 310,000 b/d on August. Core Opec producers provided the bulk of monthly growth, though Kazakhstan pulled off a breakthrough as it restarted the massive offshore Kashagan field. The shortfall between the...
Saudi Heavy Crude Price Increases Puzzle Market
Increases in Saudi Aramco's official selling prices for Asia-bound cargoes of its two heaviest crude grades have puzzled some market players, who felt that they were at odds with the method that Aramco typically uses to set its prices. Oil markets reshaped into a bullish pattern last week after the...
Gas Majors Approve Dividends
Leading traders tell the Energy Intelligence Forum that the plan could backfire by propelling prices higher. Awards for the final equity staked in the project known as North Field South are imminent, Qatar's energy minister says.
China Taking Crown in Low-Cost Electrolyzers
Much like China-made solar panels took the world by storm and helped to accelerate the global energy transition, the country might also hold the keys to large-scale green hydrogen deployment seen as crucial for attaining net-zero emissions. China is acknowledged as having the lowest cost for manufacturing the electrolyzers needed for what's known as the alkaline electrolysis process — currently the most common means of extracting green hydrogen from water. The country is able to produce alkaline electrolyzers at a cost that is one-fifth to half that in Europe or North America, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its recently released Global Hydrogen Review 2022.
Total to Start LNG Bunker Supply in Singapore
TotalEnergies will start supplying LNG bunker fuels in Singapore — the world’s largest bunkering port — next year following the completion of a new LNG bunker vessel. Awards for the final equity staked in the project known as North Field South are imminent, Qatar's energy minister says.
Germany Might Get Kazakh Oil
Leading traders tell the Energy Intelligence Forum that the plan could backfire by propelling prices higher. Producer group unveils massive production cut as West pushes forward plans to cap Russian oil prices. With Russian supply poised to drop by over 1 million b/d, and demand to grow by 2 million...
Traders Shrug as US Natgas Storage Soars
A three-session pre-winter rally faltered Friday as November Henry Hub gas futures fell 22.4¢ to $6.748/MMBtu. Delayed projects pose immediate and long-term threats to US efforts to plug a gap in gas supply to Europe. US natural gas futures surprised to the upside, rising more than 5.6% on Tuesday...
Russian Gas Production, September 2022
Leading traders tell the Energy Intelligence Forum that the plan could backfire by propelling prices higher. Geopolitical turmoil has altered how oil companies are thinking about the energy transition, with both fresh hesitations and fresh motivations. The 2023-24 winter is expected to be a major test for Europe, which is...
Key Weekly Spot Prices
The Permian Basin is a Haynesville Shale gas producer’s worst nightmare because it competes on a far different level than other rival basins. Fears Grow Over New England Gas/Power Reliability 'Catastrophe'. Some of Europe's most energy-intensive industries have been forced to put emissions-reduction efforts on the back burner as...
Newbuild: MHI Unveils a New Reactor Design
The 1,200 megawatt "next-generation" pressurized water reactor (PWR) unveiled by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) comes amid a major government push for more nuclear energy, but with an uncertain future. If ever developed the "SFZ-1200" would likely be used to replace aging PWRs in the Japanese fleet, or even reactors in decommissioning.
Suncor Prunes Portfolio With Wind, Solar Sale
Oil sands giant Suncor Energy said Wednesday that it has agreed to a deal to sell its wind and solar energy assets, advancing its transition strategy of focusing on hydrogen and renewable fuels development. The White House announced the release of an additional 10 million barrels from the SPR —...
