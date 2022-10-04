Much like China-made solar panels took the world by storm and helped to accelerate the global energy transition, the country might also hold the keys to large-scale green hydrogen deployment seen as crucial for attaining net-zero emissions. China is acknowledged as having the lowest cost for manufacturing the electrolyzers needed for what's known as the alkaline electrolysis process — currently the most common means of extracting green hydrogen from water. The country is able to produce alkaline electrolyzers at a cost that is one-fifth to half that in Europe or North America, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its recently released Global Hydrogen Review 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO