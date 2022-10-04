Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 10 notes
(Bunny in Lincoln Park, photographed by Emily Carlston) Time to look at what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today you’ll find DIY cleanup equipment at California Place Park (California/Hill in North Admiral), now until 6 pm. UNDERSTANDING...
CLOSURE: Log House Museum
(Southwest Seattle Historical Society photo) History fans are going to have to wait until November for their next look into our area’s past. Just got word that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum is closed to the public for the rest of October because the city-landmark building is getting a new roof.
PHOTOS: The Ponds’ popular pond
A block in Seaview could easily be renamed Pondview. This is why:. That’s the 3,200-gallon pond that occupies much of the front yard at Jeff and Melinda Pond‘s house. Yes, Pond is their surname as well as their passion. The pond is a neighborhood attraction, created more than a decade ago. It’s home to these colorful koi.
Rainier Hair Studio: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!
Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Rainier Hair Studio. New WSB sponsors get an opportunity to tell you about themselves; here’s what Rainier Hair Studio wants you to know:. Rainier Hair Studio has finally opened its doors after stepping into the former Illusions space at 5619 California...
Reply To: Zumba at Jack Block Park?
Hi! That was probably my Urban Dance Fitness class :) We’ve been taking advantage of the nice weather & dancing outside on Tuesday nights. You can find all our schedule info on instagram at Studio206_dance. Our classes are held at Viva Arts and Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. I would...
FOLLOWUP: Petition drive to keep unofficial skatepark at landbanked Morgan Junction Park Addition site
We’ve been reporting for a decade on the site north of Morgan Junction Park that was bought by the city in 2014 and “landbanked” as a future addition to the park. As noted here over the summer, the actual park development won’t have funding until the next Park District cycle. (The city was working on design just before the pandemic – and then the project got shelved.) The site has been awaiting soil remediation from its past incarnation as a dry cleaners. In the meantime, you’ve probably noticed the guerrilla mini-skatepark that’s turned up on the previously long-idle site. Tonight we heard from supporters of skating at the site who are gathering petition signatures to ask the city to let them keep using it that way while the site awaits development. If you’re interested in supporting their campaign, the petition page is here. (Photo from August, sent by CJ)
DEVELOPMENT: Feedback time for South Delridge microapartment project
Bus October 5, 2022 (2:11 pm) This looks fantastic! What a great opportunity to bring more neighbors (customers) to the area to support local businesses. And within a 5-minute walk to busses to just about everywhere. How soon will this be built?. TM October 5, 2022 (6:33 pm) I’m waiting...
LIFE-SAVING HELP: West Seattle appointments open for blood donors to replenish hurricane-depleted supply
If you can donate blood, now’s one of those times when Bloodworks Northwest could really use your help. This announcement explains the reason for the latest shortage:. Bloodworks Northwest has sent 130 units of blood to SunCoast Blood Center in Florida to help the region as many of their blood collections sites are not operational during their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Sending these shipments has depleted local supplies. It will take a steady stream of donors over the next several weeks to help replenish blood inventory for the PNW area. All blood types are needed. You do not need to know your blood type to give blood.
ROAD WORK ALERT: Delayed Sylvan Way closure now expected to start next week
Seattle Public Utilities says its delayed closure of the eastern end of Sylvan Way is now expected to start next week:. Starting as soon as October 10, SPU contractor crews will begin installing drainage improvements at Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW as part of the Longfellow Natural Drainage System (NDS) project.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen yellow Jeep Cherokee
Its owner emailed this morning to say the 2001 yellow Jeep Cherokee was stolen last night between 8:30 and 11 pm at the West Seattle Health Club lot. Its unique components include front steel bumper with winch, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, and 15-inch black American Racing rims; its owner says this is the only yellow Jeep Cherokee you’d see in this area. Plate is CAS1799. We don’t have the police report number yet but will add when we get it; call 911 if you see this vehicle.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pickup truck stolen, again; SPD meeting postponed for second time
STOLEN PICKUP: Amanda reports this pickup truck has been stolen again:. 2002 F-250. It was parked in front of the bowling alley between 1 and 2 pm on Thursday the 6th. Plate B96816K. We’re awaiting the report number. MEETING POSTPONED AGAIN: For the second time, Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention...
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Albert A. Radelich, 1932-2022
Family and friends will gather Saturday for a reception celebrating the life of Al Radelich. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:. Al passed away July 23, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born May 21, 1932 to John and Theresa Radelich in Tacoma. He...
Zoning exceptions for new Alki Elementary? 10 more days to comment
(Rendering by Mahlum, from the info packet for proposed zoning ‘departures’) The Alki Elementary rebuild is proposed with nine elements that would be zoning exceptions – formally known as “departures” – and the city is seeking community comment by October 14th on whether they should be approved. If you haven’t already commented but would like to, here’s the overview from the city, including how to comment:
UPDATE: About the police response in Genesee Hill area
12:18 PM: Thanks for the tips. We’re told at least two schools – and West Seattle (at the former Schmitz Park) Elementaries – sheltered in place for a while earlier today because of a police response in the area. One reader saw the officers in the 51st/Charlestown vicinity.
ELECTION 2022: 5 weeks until vote-counting begins. Here’s the most complicated issue you’ll be asked to decide (and what else is on the ballot)
Election Day, November 8th, is exactly five weeks away. But you’ll be able to start voting a lot sooner – King County Elections plans to send out ballots on October 19th, and you can vote as soon as you get yours. Here’s KCE’s one-stop info page for the election, including a link you can use to preview the ballot you’ll get. Here’s the sample ballot we downloaded, which is what you’ll receive if you’re in the city and the 34th State Legislative District.
