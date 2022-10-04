Read full article on original website
Welch receives National Retail Federation award
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Retail and Grocers Association presented Representative Peter Welch with a Hero of Main Street award October 5 at Bailey Road in Montpelier. The Hero of Main Street award was created by the National Retail Federation in 2013 to recognize legislators that have taken key votes and sponsored bills that advance retailer’s priorities.
Vermont groups to receive $4.5 million in national Build to Scale grants
Three Vermont communities secure $4.5 million in federal grants and matching dollars to support local entrepreneurship and innovation. Vermont Business Magazine It was announced today that the Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) and the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) were awarded grants via the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Build to Scale (B2S) program. The two grants represent $4.5 million to support innovation in rural communities.
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
Vermont Chamber of Commerce celebrates 9th annual manufacturing summit
Vermont Business Magazine Since 2013, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce has convened manufacturing industry leaders at the annual Manufacturing Supply Chain Summit(link is external). In recent years, the pandemic prompted the event to go virtual, increasing accessibility for global buyers, suppliers, and partners to engage with Vermont and New England manufacturers and leaders. Due to the success of the virtual model, the event was once again held virtually this year in September, bringing together representatives from throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The 2022 event was themed; “Rebuilding Supply Chains and Workforce through Content, Collaboration, and Contacts.”
State seeks $114 million for middle-mile broadband extension
VCBB Effort Unites Communications Union Districts & Private Providers to Propose Resilient, Redundant Open-Access Middle Mile Fiber Broadband Network. $114M comprehensive proposal for a 1,663 mile statewide middle mile network submitted to NTIA’s Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont joined other nationwide applicants in applying...
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
Vermont Federal Credit Union appoints new chief lending officer
Vermont Federal Credit Union(link is external) has promoted Tim Daniska from director of credit and loan production to the newly created role of chief lending officer. Prior to joining Vermont Federal six years ago, Daniska was a product manager at GTE Financial in Tampa, FL. He is a 2011 graduate of the University of Vermont.
Vermont Tech awarded first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation by DOE
US DOE Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy awards new Zero Energy Design Designation (ZEDD) seal to 17 leading educational programs. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Technical College’s Architectural Engineering Technology(link is external) Bachelor of Science degree program received The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Zero Energy Design Designation(link is external) (ZEDD) inaugural seal of recognition. ZEDD designation was awarded to 17 leading educational programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design and build the most sustainable buildings possible. Vermont Technical College is the only Vermont program to be awarded the designation.
Yu elevated to president/executive director at Public Assets Institute
Stephanie Yu, deputy director of the Public Assets Institute(link is external) in Montpelier, has been named the organization’s next president and executive director. She replaces founder Paul Cillo, who will step down at the end of this year. A nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2003, Public Assets Institute is an...
Vermont AOE selects Cognia as statewide assessment vendor
New Standardized Tests for English Language Arts, Math and Science Coming in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Education (AOE) announced today that it has selected Cognia(link is external) as Vermont’s new Statewide Assessment vender after an open and competitive bid process. Cognia will develop and implement new statewide assessments for English Language Arts (ELA), Math and Science, beginning in the spring of 2023. The tests developed by Cognia will replace the Smarter Balanced Assessment and the Vermont Science Assessment (VTSA).
Steve Parren receives Sally Laughlin Award
For the Conservation of Endangered and Threatened Species. Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick and award recipient Steve Parren. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) has announced this year’s Sally Laughlin Award recipient, Steve Parren. The Sally Laughlin Award for the Conservation of...
Dr Jennifer Scott: Benefits of a health career
By Dr Jennifer Scott, Executive Director, Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center (AHEC) October is Health Careers Awareness Month in Vermont, an opportunity to highlight the importance of health careers in our state. Vermont still has one of the highest shortages in the nation of medical professionals per capita, a...
HomeShare Vermont hires new communications and outreach specialist
Ric Cengeri, former host of the WDEV Radio talk show "Vermont Viewpoint," has been named communications and outreach specialist at HomeShare Vermont(link is external) in South Burlington. In his new role, Cengeri will be responsible for providing information about and sharing the story of HomeShare Vermont and its programs and activities to the media and the public. In addition, he’ll coordinate the annual outcomes surveys and interviews with matched participants.
Vermont students celebrate Farm to School Month with Senator Leahy
Senator Patrick and Marcelle Leahy celebrate Farm to School Month with students at Crossett Brook Elementary School on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Webb. Thanking the Senator for his Decades-Long Support in Connecting Classrooms, Cafeterias, and the Farming Community. Vermont Business Magazine On Tuesday, October 4, students, school staff, and the...
VCRD: Call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities
The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) announces the call for Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) participants for 2023. Community leaders and volunteers submit a simple online application by November 7 to be considered. VCRD’s Climate Economy Resilient Communities(link is external) (formerly known as Climate Economy Model Communities) will support three to five communities per year that are working on local climate action solutions. The change reflects new opportunities to work within more communities and for each to self-identify the area of support needed to move projects forward. Through this program, VCRD will provide assistance to communities to make strong forward movements toward a community engagement process, communication outreach planning, strategic planning, technical assistance, and/or project implementation.
iSun continues geographic expansion into Maine
Estimated 12.1 MWs and $9.3m in project awards with new customer. Vermont Business Magazine iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN), a Williston-based leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of experience accelerating the adoption of innovative electrical technologies, on Tuesday announced execution of three contracts totaling $9.3 million and 12.1 MW in Maine establishing a relationship with a new customer.
Vermont childhood poverty rate among lowest in US
Vermont Business Magazine The national poverty rate was 12.8% in 2021 but was significantly different for the nation’s oldest and youngest populations, according to a new Census Bureau report(link is external) released today. The child poverty rate (for people under age 18) was 16.9% in 2021, 4.2 percentage points...
Governor Scott highlights Careers in Construction Month
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott was joined by students and industry leaders at his weekly press conference today to proclaim(link is external) October as Careers in Construction Month in Vermont, recognizing the many career opportunities within the construction industry. “I am excited to be able to recognize careers in...
VLITE seeks applications for VELCO director
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Low Income Trust for Electricity (VLITE) is seeking applicants to serve as a member of the Vermont Electric Power Company, Inc. (VELCO) Board of Directors for a term beginning in April 2023. VELCO serves as the operator and manager of Vermont’s high voltage electric transmission system. More information about VELCO, its mission, and its current board can be found at www.velco.com(link is external). Board members receive compensation for meetings and subcommittee participation. There is an average of six meetings per year.
Berbeco: Local efforts to strengthen mental health resources in Vermont
Now more than ever, we must come together to strengthen mental health resources for ourselves and our neighbors. By Steven Berbeco The pandemic has exposed the fault lines in our state’s mental health system of care, with many more of us trying to connect to services for depression, anxiety, and other issues. World Mental Health Day 2022(link is external) (October 10) gives us an opportunity to reconnect with each other in our shared efforts to protect and improve mental health resources for ourselves and our neighbors.
