Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
Affidavit: Student charged after gun found in backpack at north Austin school
A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after officers found a gun in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
City council candidate claims Austin clearing more homeless encampments ahead of ACL, city says that’s not true
As thousands of people travel to our city for Austin City Limits Music Festival, a candidate for Austin City Council District 1, who has been one of the more vocal candidates about homelessness, said the city appears to be clearing out more homeless encampments ahead of the festival.
Here's where candidates for Austin mayor stand on three big issues
Six people are vying to be the next mayor of Austin. Candidates addressed priority issues such as transportation, housing and policing during a forum Wednesday night hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. The candidates are Anthony Bradshaw, Phil Campero Brual, Celia Israel, Gary S. Spellman, Jennifer Virden and Kirk...
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
Report: Man arrested after confrontation at north Austin restaurant
An Austin man was arrested Saturday in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred late Friday in north Austin.
All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 in Texas — incumbent Evelyn McLean (R) and Renée Schalk (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Woman and two children held for ransom in southeast Austin
Police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and two kids in Austin. Police say it was a random attack.
Austin mayor tweets second apology for sleeping during officer's funeral
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, issued another apology on Wednesday evening for appearing to sleep during a fallen officer's funeral earlier this week.
Texas Mayor Allegedly Falls Asleep During Officer’s Funeral
Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, is in hot water after pictures emerged this week reportedly showing him sleeping during a funeral for a police officer who was killed in an off-duty crash. Senior Officer Anthony Martin was driving his police motorcycle home after his night shift when a...
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
CDC is reporting rising STD rates, Austin Public Health weighs in
The CDC reported in the last five years, the primary and secondary syphilis rate has risen by 204.3% in women and 55.2% in men.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
Temp worker hasn't received promised bonus from City of Austin
At the start of the summer, the City offered bonuses to lure temporary employees. One of those workers says she still hasn't received what she was promised.
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
Hyde Park, coached by former NFL punter Phil Dawson, ran its record to 6-0 after a 27-26 overtime win over St. Michael's, setting up a key district showdown in TAPPS play with Regents next week.
