Scammers are pretending to be your family on social media
Scams on the internet are nothing new, but being scammed by your own grandmother can be quite shocking and humiliating. Of course, your grandmother is not the one scamming you, but rather someone pretending to be your grandmother that has gotten access into her account.
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
ohmymag.co.uk
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)
Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
intheknow.com
Toddler’s ‘southern drawl’ cracks up TikTok when she says ‘popcorn’
Southern accents are known for their charm, so it’s no surprise that a toddler from down south has TikTok smitten. Dad @crisboyd6 posted a video of his toddler daughter joining in on all the #CornTok fun. All he did was ask his daughter to pronounce a few “corn” words, and she was all giggles. Her southern drawl made her pronunciation extra special. People couldn’t help but be tickled by the little one.
12tomatoes.com
Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane
Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
Washington Mom Saves Her Toddler Daughter From Running To Hug A Black Bear
Look at that, another hero mom out there. We recently brought you the news of a Canadian mom who was breastfeeding her child, when a bald eagle tried to swoop in and steal the family pet goose. And by steal, I mean dig those talons in and fly away with the defenseless goose for a carry-out dinner.
intheknow.com
Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself
These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
KIDS・
The adorable video of the toddler kissing the dog
Toddlers do the funniest things; it's what makes them so darn lovable. Something about how their little fingers fumble with grasping objects and their lack of coordination when trying to walk makes us all smile.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Little Cat's Reaction to Dad Cooking Steaks on the Grill Is Priceless
It's truly a tragic occurrence when we see people around us eating delicious food but we aren't able to have any. Sometimes, if you ask for a bite, the person eating it will give up a bit of their food for you, but this doesn't always work. One cat knows this struggle all to well as we see in this viral video.
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral
One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
intheknow.com
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language
This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
pethelpful.com
Video of Smart Dog Who Has 'Mastered Whispering' Is Quickly Going Viral
All dog parents with talkative pups wish their dogs could understand the concept of whispering. Some dogs bark a lot, but it would be wonderful if we could tell them to whisper instead. Well, one dog mom did exactly that, and the result is awesome!. TikTok user @eye_am_griffin recently shared...
PETS・
Sky News’ Chris Kenny fails to read fine print over Facebook’s IPA ‘censorship’
Sky News host Chris Kenny blamed “cancel culture, big tech and the new authoritarianism of our age” when he condemned Facebook for removing an Institute of Public Affairs video this week. Kenny’s fellow columnist at the Australian, Nick Cater, was also up in arms about the social media...
'Mommy, what's an abortion?' It's political campaign season – Should your kids be seeing the same ads you do?
With about a month to go until the 2022 midterm elections, we’re in the thick of political ads. They’re everywhere you look. But that also means they’re everywhere your children look.
Passenger shamed for draping hair over plane seat in viral video
A woman was shocked to find the plane passenger in front had draped their hair over the back of the seat - nearly dunking the ends in her coffee.Julie Christensen, who runs a TikTok account dedicated to solo travelling, shared a video of the unusual incident to her page, adding the caption: “the joy of travelling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont#lol #traveletiquette.”Text written on the video read “I wish this was staged,” while Julie’s top comment said “hair plane mode activated!”. @julie.b.christensen The joy of traveling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont #lol #traveletiquette ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music The video showed...
