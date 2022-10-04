ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

James Tuliano

Scammers are pretending to be your family on social media

Scams on the internet are nothing new, but being scammed by your own grandmother can be quite shocking and humiliating. Of course, your grandmother is not the one scamming you, but rather someone pretending to be your grandmother that has gotten access into her account.
This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
Toddler’s ‘southern drawl’ cracks up TikTok when she says ‘popcorn’

Southern accents are known for their charm, so it’s no surprise that a toddler from down south has TikTok smitten. Dad @crisboyd6 posted a video of his toddler daughter joining in on all the #CornTok fun. All he did was ask his daughter to pronounce a few “corn” words, and she was all giggles. Her southern drawl made her pronunciation extra special. People couldn’t help but be tickled by the little one.
Flight Attendant Shares “Gross” Things To Avoid On A Plane

Tommy Cimato is an Arizona flight attendant who is here to let us know more about the things that we should not be doing on an airplane. The list of do’s and don’ts that he is providing is a must-see, especially if you are someone who is traveling on a regular basis. For starters, he is here to warn people about the dangers of walking around barefoot in the cabin.
Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral

One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Video of Smart Dog Who Has 'Mastered Whispering' Is Quickly Going Viral

All dog parents with talkative pups wish their dogs could understand the concept of whispering. Some dogs bark a lot, but it would be wonderful if we could tell them to whisper instead. Well, one dog mom did exactly that, and the result is awesome!. TikTok user @eye_am_griffin recently shared...
Passenger shamed for draping hair over plane seat in viral video

A woman was shocked to find the plane passenger in front had draped their hair over the back of the seat - nearly dunking the ends in her coffee.Julie Christensen, who runs a TikTok account dedicated to solo travelling, shared a video of the unusual incident to her page, adding the caption: “the joy of travelling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont#lol #traveletiquette.”Text written on the video read “I wish this was staged,” while Julie’s top comment said “hair plane mode activated!”. @julie.b.christensen The joy of traveling. #omgjustdont #pleasedont #lol #traveletiquette ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music The video showed...
