Read full article on original website
Related
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Still On the Farm? See What ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Betty and Ron Gibbs Are Up to Now
90 Day Fiancé stars Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina didn’t have the smoothest journey with Brandon’s parents on the flagship TLC show, but Betty and Ron clearly made a lasting impact on fans. Returning for spinoffs 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, they have cemented their spot with viewers — but where are they today? Keep reading to find out what Betty and Ron are up to now!
RELATED PEOPLE
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share her reaction to being on the cover of Variety's "Power of Women" issue and it's priceless!
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Star Jones Stops By ‘Sherri’
Today on “SHERRI” – Sherri and the new Divorce Court judge, Star Jones, chatted about their experiences co-hosting “The View” and the advice they gained over the years. They also revealed what they miss most about Barbra Walters. See what she said and a video clip inside…
Lisa Barlow Says Meredith Marks and Jen Shah’s Friendship on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ is ‘Kind of Gross:’ ‘They Tried to Rewrite History’
From foes to friends. After a year-long feud over Jen Shah allegedly “liking” homophobic tweets about Meredith Marks' son, Brooks, and subsequently apologizing, many were surprised that the pair formed a close friendship, including Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Lisa Barlow. “The irony of that. I mean, it's kind of gross because it's like […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Country singer Jody Miller, who won Grammy for ‘Queen of the House,’ dead at 80
Country singer Jody Miller, who won a Grammy Award for her 1965 crossover hit “Queen of the House,” died Thursday. She was 80. Miller died at her home in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, Billboard reported. “Queen of the House” was released as an...
Film Review: Mila Kunis In Netflix’s ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’
Following along in the not-too-distant footsteps of popular women’s suspense novels such as Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, Luckiest Girl Alive tells the tony yet unsavory tale of a successful career woman who struggles to once and for all come to terms with a highly traumatic youthful episode. The emotions expressed here are nearly all negative, understandably so given the dreadful backstory that eventually comes to the fore. What’s more, the characters, most of all the leading lady, hardly represent the best of company. But what it’s ultimately getting at in the final scenes does provide some...
The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi welcomes first baby with husband Josh Wolfe one day before her 35th birthday: 'Our little miracle'
The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi announced a new addition to her family on Friday. Grimaldi, 35, took to Instagram to share happy news that she welcomed her first baby - a son - with husband Josh Wolfe, just one day before her own 35th birthday. 'Nothing will beat my 35th...
Nick Viall Recalls How Girlfriend Natalie Joy's DM Slide Led to Their Rosy Romance
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Don't you dare leave that DM unread. For more than two years, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have experienced a rosy relationship far away from any Bachelor Nation cameras. But as Nick celebrates the release of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Most popular baby names: Noah and Olivia top of list
Noah has become the top baby name for boys replacing Oliver, which held the top spot for eight years. For girls, Olivia remains the top name in England and Wales for the sixth year in a row according to official birth data for 2021. And new top 10 names in...
Comments / 0