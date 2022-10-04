ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

nwi.life

Register for ‘Preview PNW’ informational session

Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest for “Preview PNW” on Oct. 15 to learn more information about attending the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s undergraduate offerings and admission process. Students can also...
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum

After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Visit Michigan City LaPorte for the latest events, activities and fun in Northern Indiana

There is always something fun to do in LaPorte County, and the team at Visit Michigan City LaPorte opens its door to all, welcoming locals and visitors to all upcoming events. Established in 2009 as the brand name of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, the organization works to enhance economic growth through area attractions and activities.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
iun.edu

A triumph for teaching in Northwest Indiana

IU Northwest and Ivy Tech faculty partner to enhance teaching techniques. When we think of universities as centers of learning, we mostly picture undergraduate and graduate students poring over a pile of books. However, the students are far from the only people on campus learning something new. In partnership with...
GARY, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Crown Point, IN
Society
City
Crown Point, IN
City
Leo-cedarville, IN
nwi.life

Porter County Alzheimer’s Walk receives unconditional community support

Each year the Alzheimer’s Association holds hundreds of Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the nation to raise awareness and further its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease. On Sunday, October 2, the Porter County community came together to participate in one of these walks, and the amount of community support and love was unbelievable.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Midwest Express Clinic Provider of the Month

Our provider of the month for September is Natalie Sanchez. Natalie is a certified Physician Assistant at our Munster, Indiana clinic and has been with us for 10 months. She has proven herself as a great team player and is amazing with our patients. We are so thankful to have her on our team. Congratulations, Natalie!
MUNSTER, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Regionally Speaking: GPTC is on the move!

The Gary Public Transportation Corp. or GPTC is once again on the move. The provider of mobility in ten communities in the Gary northwest Indiana area they recently launched “GPTC Perks” as a tribute and thank you to the organizations riders. With new art installations, service expansions as well as fare discount days Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with David Wright, Planning, Marketing and Grants Manager for the organization to get all of the details.
GARY, IN
Robbie Hummel
nwi.life

Hundreds answer Cancer Resource Centre’s call to Unite & Fight

A beautiful autumn day ushered in the return of Cancer Resource Centre’s Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run at Munster High School. Hundreds of participants — including cancer patients, survivors, loved ones and supporters — gathered Oct. 2 for the fundraiser, which had been put on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event not only serves as a fundraiser for the Cancer Resource Centre, but it also raises awareness about the disease and the various treatment and service options available through Community Healthcare System.
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Hammond Celebrates 9th Annual Veteran Appreciation Day Parade

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the City of Hammond will celebrate its 9th Annual Veteran Appreciation Day parade on Saturday, November 5th at 10 a.m. in Hammond’s 5th and 6th Districts. The parade route travels from Olcott Avenue, down 173rd Street and ends at the Hessville Park Veterans Memorial.
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Sand Festival Coming Back to Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival, a three-day art festival celebrating Michigan City's beautiful lakefront, will return to Washington Park for its second year. The festival in 2023 is scheduled for June 9-11. "Everyone who attended this great event last year saw the most incredible works...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

CENTIER BANK DONATES $1,000 TO STEPPING STONE SHELTER FOR WOMEN FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

Centier Bank recently presented a $1,000 community donation to Stepping Stone Shelter for Women—the only domestic violence shelter serving women in La Porte County. On a Sept. 30 broadcast centered around financial abuse, Centier Bank’s Financial Education Ambassador Mike Bober surprised the show’s guest, Deb Varnak Interim Executive Director of Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, with the donation.
LA PORTE, IN
#Family Day#Purdue University#Purdue Pete#Local Life#Localevent
CBS Chicago

Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

La Porte firefighters to host annual open house this weekend

The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke. According to Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.
LA PORTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Jasper County nonprofit targets childcare desert

The president of Appleseed Childhood Education says a $1 million early learning center set to open in January in Rensselaer will combat a childcare desert in Jasper County. The nonprofit last week received a more than $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program. Adam Alson says the grant shows that the USDA recognizes that access to high-quality childcare and early learning is an important issue for rural communities.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor continues Listen and Talk Tour with updated schedule

Gary residents will again have the opportunity to share their concerns with Mayor Jerome Prince during the upcoming “Listen and Talk Tours.”. Accompanied by all of the city of Gary’s department heads, Mayor Prince will update residents on important developments throughout the city and field questions directly from residents during the tour.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety

Domino’s stores in Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, and Valparaiso are teaming up with Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, and Valparaiso Fire Department, respectively, to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Vogue Magazine

A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City

Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
CHICAGO, IL

