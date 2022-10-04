Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
nwi.life
Visit Michigan City LaPorte for the latest events, activities and fun in Northern Indiana
There is always something fun to do in LaPorte County, and the team at Visit Michigan City LaPorte opens its door to all, welcoming locals and visitors to all upcoming events. Established in 2009 as the brand name of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, the organization works to enhance economic growth through area attractions and activities.
This adoptable puppy will be an A+ student
Meet 1-year-old Terrier mix Ruby! This 35-pound puppy loves to cuddle and get belly rubs. Ruby loves to make new friends, but still needs to work on her manners.
PAWS volunteers return from Florida with dozens of homeless pets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of pets rescued from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Chicago Tuesday afternoon.PAWS Chicago volunteers drove to shelters in the direct path of Hurricane Ian. They picked up 50 homeless pets displaced by the hurricane.The shelters in Florida asked PAWS to return to help with a second wave of overcrowding.
McKnight's
Vintage cars, hot dogs and history lessons: Shows bring residents and community together
Life Care Center of Valparaiso has grown an event that shows our country’s enduring love affair with cars. But is it cars that bring the community together with residents, or the fellowship?. Angie Monahan, the Indiana facility’s director of business development, said the key to any such event is...
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary gets nutty – and fashionable – for a good cause
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is inviting the public to two of its popular fundraisers this October. The auxiliary will host the Carline Leathers Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The fundraiser will offer a selection of fashion outerwear, footwear, accessories and more.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum
After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory Blaze Fueled by Hand Sanitizer
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroyed the old American Rubber plant in La Porte and spread rapidly because it was used to store hand sanitizer pallets. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there were numerous pallets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in plastic bottles inside different areas of the structure.
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic Provider of the Month
Our provider of the month for September is Natalie Sanchez. Natalie is a certified Physician Assistant at our Munster, Indiana clinic and has been with us for 10 months. She has proven herself as a great team player and is amazing with our patients. We are so thankful to have her on our team. Congratulations, Natalie!
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove Covered Bridge?
Deputy Chief Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why drivers seem to constantly run into the Long Grove Covered Bridge, despite having signage warning commuters of its clearance. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
indiana105.com
Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso
In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
PAWS bringing animals from shelters hit by Hurricane Ian
There is a lot of work to be done after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, including helping four-legged friends. PAWS Chicago has sent three vans to Florida to bring back more than 40 cats and dogs from shelters in areas hit by Ian.
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
Illinois Woman Upset About Haircut, Runs Over Hairdresser SEVEN TIMES With Car
An 18-year-old woman from Oak Lawn, Illinois was VERY upset about her latest haircut, so she ran over her hairdresser with her car...SEVEN TIMES! WorldNewsDaily. I realized at the young age of 23, that shaving my head, keeping it shaved frequently, was going to be my route. I'd like to thank my grandfather for my hairline, or lack of. It's quick, it's simple, and I don't have to battle with a barber about not doing something right...If I mess up, it's on me. Cassandra Gilmore was very upset with her haircut, and said that the hairdresser "ruined" her hair....she mad.
947wls.com
Chicago Home Depot stores have Wagyu Beef Hot Dog stands now
Head to Home Depot for hardware and hot dogs??.. 3 Chicago area Home Depots now have Fixin’ Franks in their stores serving up Wagyu beef hot dogs to customets. The steak beef dogs are $8. Fixin’ Franks is currently doing a trial run at three Home Depots in Chicago,...
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
