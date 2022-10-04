Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Kraziness in the Kennel kicks off new Gonzaga season Saturday
All indications point to Gonzaga returning one of the deepest rosters of the Mark Few era. How the 24th-year coach splits the 16-man group up may be the most interesting aspect of Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel exhibition – the public’s first opportunity to view another Gonzaga team that’s expected to compete for a No. 1 ranking and contend for the national championship.
FOX Sports
Gonzaga has proved itself as a new-era blue blood, national title or not
LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga has been picked to win the West Coast Conference for the 11th-straight season. The Zags will likely be a preseason top-two team when the Associated Press Top 25 poll is released later this month. And the chance for a No. 1 seed in March Madness is highly likely — again.
‘Their effect on the league has been huge’: What WCC coaches said about BYU’s impending move to Big 12
How WCC coaches and players are reacting to BYU’s departure from the league at the end of this season. Most are sad to see the Cougars go and grateful they were there
nbcrightnow.com
Following back injury Gonzaga's Kaden Perry 'pretty much full go'; Dominick Harris (foot) 'not quite ready'
LAS VEGAS – It's possible only one of the Gonzaga players sidelined by injury last season will be available when the Bulldogs open their 2022-23 campaign. During a roundtable interview at West Coast Conference Media Day, GU coach Mark Few provided injury updates on sophomore forward Kaden Perry, who played in just eight games last year due to ongoing back issues, and sophomore guard Dominick Harris, who missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from foot surgery.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga, Kentucky extend series to six games, finale set for McCarthey Athletic Center
College basketball powers Gonzaga and Kentucky have only met once, but that’s going to change in a big way over the next six seasons. The Zags and Wildcats were already scheduled to meet Nov. 20 at the Spokane Arena with a return date next season at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. The schools announced Thursday morning that the series has been extended with annual meetings through the 2027-28 season.
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington's challenging schedule continues at unbeaten Weber State
It was just about a year ago at this time when Weber State’s football season was on the edge of a precipice. The Wildcats had by then one resounding victory, over Dixie State, but they had three losses to go with it: to Utah of the Pac-12, to FCS No. 2 James Madison and to No. 12 UC Davis.
Let the Kraziness Begin
The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event' Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the ...
Why Kentucky will come to Spokane but not play on campus
Every week on The Iso podcast, Dan Dickau likes to take an entire episode to answer viewer-submitted questions. This week the fans are starting to get curious about what Dickau thinks of this year's Gonzaga roster and how much he believes they can achieve. Plus, why would Kentucky agree to ...
Greg Heister is in on the Kraziness
This Saturday is the Kraziness in the Kennel at the McCarthy Athletic Center which marks the official beginning to the college basketball year. On the latest podcast Dan Dickau is joined by special guest Greg Heister to talk about what he is excited for about this years squad. Make sure ...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
Amazon looking to hire 700 positions in Spokane ahead of holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. – Amazon is looking to hire more than 700 people in the greater Spokane area ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The tech giant is hoping to hire 150,000 new workers nationwide and 3,500 across Washington state. The job openings include full-time, seasonal and part-time positions. Those who accept holiday positions will be offered sign-on bonuses, which...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its agreement to lease the Fort Ground Grill back to the seller the college agreed to purchase it from last summer. NIC Interim Vice President of Finance Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave the seller a 60-day notice on Friday.
