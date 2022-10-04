ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bolsonaro, Lula fight for endorsements before Brazil runoff

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8Dz2_0iMF9BTh00

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva started bringing centrist allies into their camps Tuesday, two days after voting in Latin America's biggest democracy sent the rivals to a Oct. 30 runoff.

Da Silva, a leftist who is universally known as Lula and was president from 2003 to 2010, led Sunday's first round with 48% of the votes. The far-right Bolsonaro got 43%.

The two men are the most loved and most hated political figures in Brazil, which has made many politicians announce they will not vote for either.

Da Silva received a half-hearted endorsement from the fourth place finisher, center-left candidate Ciro Gomes, who once a key ally. Gomes, who had 3% of the votes, said in a video he was following the decision of his Democratic Labor Party to give his support to the leftist leader.

“In these circumstances, (voting for da Silva) is the last way out," said Gomes, who did not mention the former president by name in the video.

Bolsonaro received the endorsements of three state governors in Brazil's southeast, which is the country's richest and most populous region — Romeu Zema in Minas Gerais and Claudio Castro in Rio de Janeiro , both reelected Sunday, and Rodrigo Garcia in Sao Paulo, who failed in his bid.

Zema and Castro supported Bolsonaro in the past, but had remained mostly silent about the presidential race this year. Garcia, who inherited the Sao Paulo governorship in March after Joao Doria resigned, had not comment on the presidential race until Tuesday.

Thomas Traumann, a political analyst, said that Bolsonaro got a boost from the endorsements he received Tuesday, but that da Silva could level the playing field if Sen. Simone Tebet joins his campaign. Tebet, an outspoken critic of Bolsonaro, got 4% of the votes Sunday and finished third among the 11 candidates.

“She can make a difference if the campaign is less about the Workers' Party and more about a coalition,” Traumann said. “Bolsonaro will have government machines in three states that are very influential. If the Workers' Party doesn't react to that, they will give a chance for Bolsonaro to win.”

The once-powerful center-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party said it wouldn't back either candidate for the runoff and would allow its members to pick on their own.

Some veteran members of the party have endorsed da Silva, such as Sen. Tasso Jereissatti and former Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes. But some of the younger party members have sided with Bolsonaro, such as federal lawmaker Lucas Redecker.

Bolsonaro told supporters in the capital of Brasilia that he expects to close his gap of 6 million votes by campaigning hard in the southeast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

TEPOZTLAN, Mexico — (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday. The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply...
RELIGION
WHIO Dayton

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Palestinian gunman wounds 2 Israelis in Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian assailantopened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem seriously wounding two people late Saturday, Israeli authorities said, hours after a pair of Palestinian teenagers were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeu Zema
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Ciro Gomes
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
WHIO Dayton

EU nations: Migrant departures should be stopped abroad

PAPHOS, Cyprus — (AP) — Several Mediterranean nations said Saturday the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them off to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy,...
IMMIGRATION
WHIO Dayton

Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

PUEBLA, Mexico — (AP) — It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel.
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Dutch rally to support Iranian protests over woman's death

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Thousands of chanting, singing people held a solidarity demonstration Saturday in The Hague in support of protesters in Iran who have taken to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday in an exchange of fire that erupted during a military raid in the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts, in the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
131K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy