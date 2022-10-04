Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley are 'happy together'
Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley are 'happy together'. 'Jolene' hitmaker Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley is "happy" with her late father Elvis.
Corydon Times-Republican
Katie Holmes almost quit acting at 17
Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes has revealed she almost quit acting at the age of 17 when work dried up after her first film role.
Comments / 0