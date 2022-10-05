ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

University of Connecticut

Huskies win in thrilling fashion over Providence, 3-2

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 on a rainy night in Storrs. Connecticut native Scott Testori scored the game winner in the final minute of the game. The first 20 minutes of the game were played in the midfield as both teams...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NewsTimes

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT
University of Connecticut

University of Connecticut and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes

Storrs, CT – University of Connecticut (UConn) Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all the Huskies' 21 sports. Through this partnership, UConn now affords its student-athletes the opportunity to combine their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) with official trademarks and logos.
NEW LONDON, CT
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WUPE

Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend

While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
RICHMOND, MA
Journal Inquirer

Anthony’s was years in the making

ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
ENFIELD, CT
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
thereminder.com

Ardor CrossFit and Fitness moves to former FitClub building

PALMER – The neglected FitClub on the Palmer/Monson line is no longer now that the space has acquired new owners and additional offerings. Husband and wife fitness coaches/owners of CrossFit Ardor, Derek and Rebecca Casinghino, have moved their business across town to fill the vacant building at 354 Wilbraham St. While the mailing address is Palmer, its physical location is in Monson. Prior to the move, the Casinghinos operated at 1007 Church St. in Palmer for five years.
PALMER, MA

