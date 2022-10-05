Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
University of Connecticut
Huskies win in thrilling fashion over Providence, 3-2
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the Providence Friars 3-2 on a rainy night in Storrs. Connecticut native Scott Testori scored the game winner in the final minute of the game. The first 20 minutes of the game were played in the midfield as both teams...
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
University of Connecticut
University of Connecticut and The Brandr Group Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes
Storrs, CT – University of Connecticut (UConn) Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university's student-athletes covering all the Huskies' 21 sports. Through this partnership, UConn now affords its student-athletes the opportunity to combine their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) with official trademarks and logos.
Jordan Jimenez, Southwick Unified basketball edge Chicopee in season opener
Bruschi, Bishop Feehan handle Arlington Catholic
ATTLEBORO (WPRI) – Bishop Feehan football led by former Patriot Teddy Bruschi picked up a 65-18 victory at home on Thursday night over Arlington Catholic.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
High School Football Game of the Week Preview: No. 1 Springfield Central, No. 2 Westfield face-off in clash of WMass powers (video)
No. 1 Springfield Central and No. 2 Westfield will face-off in a battle between two of Western Massachusetts' best on Friday night.
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Agawam Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman reacts to MCAS results
Agawam — While Agawam’s 2022 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment Systems results reveal the district was comparable to statewide outcomes, Superintendent of Schools Sheila Hoffman said there is plenty of room for growth. “The scores are not where we want them, and we know there is more work we must...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
Fishermen fined for having undersized striped bass
Environmental police seized a total of 27 striped bass that were illegally caught in Rhode Island this week, according to the DEM.
Driver with loaded gun crashes into 5 vehicles on Riverdale Street in West Springfield
After multiple crashes on Riverdale Street, a driver was found to have a suspended Massachusetts Driver's License and was allegedly in possession of a gun.
thereminder.com
Ardor CrossFit and Fitness moves to former FitClub building
PALMER – The neglected FitClub on the Palmer/Monson line is no longer now that the space has acquired new owners and additional offerings. Husband and wife fitness coaches/owners of CrossFit Ardor, Derek and Rebecca Casinghino, have moved their business across town to fill the vacant building at 354 Wilbraham St. While the mailing address is Palmer, its physical location is in Monson. Prior to the move, the Casinghinos operated at 1007 Church St. in Palmer for five years.
