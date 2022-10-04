ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Sara B

The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree

The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio

The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating. McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release. There are three varieties of pails which feature three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
LOUISVILLE, KY
