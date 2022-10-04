Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Related
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches Tree
The witch's tree is on the corner of 6th and Park Street in Old Louisville, Kentucky. Identified by the look of the trunk, knotted and tangled. The tree also is covered with trinkets that locals and visitors have placed to show respect to the vengeful witches.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)
This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ. (Oct. 7-8) Douglass Loop. Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. –...
Visit Louisville KY — See the World’s Largest Bat and the World’s Largest Vampire Bat
Louisville KY is nuts about Halloween. If you've been reading these spaces regularly, you know that Derby City knows how to do up Halloween the right way. The Commonwealth's largest city has more spooky season attractions than you can shake a stick at. There are so many events leading up...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monster trucks will be tearing up Louisville's biggest arena
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Massive monster trucks will be revving up at the Yum! Center for a special, glow-in-the-dark show. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the city of Louisville for the first time ever, according to their website. The event will be held at three...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
The Belle of Louisville Riverboat in Kentucky Now Offering a Haunted Cruise
Previously, in this space, I believe I've mentioned my fascination with ghost ships. I'm not talking about ships on which actual ghosts roam--although that would be super cool and not terribly surprising. I'm talking about abandoned ships or boats that are left drifting on rivers, lakes, or the ocean. I've...
wdrb.com
October list of family fun and Halloween events in Louisville and surrounding area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- October means fall fun, costumes and Halloween events. Here's a list of some of the things happening in Louisville, southern Indiana and surrounding areas. If you have an event to want us to post to this list, email webteam@wdrb.com. Black Horror Film Series. Kentucky Science Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
styleblueprint.com
Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio
The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
wdrb.com
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
New night market series aims to bring more people to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Food trucks, retailers and musicians will soon pack S. 4th Street in an effort to bring more people to downtown Louisville. The Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Louisville Independent Business Alliance are launching a monthly, Thursday night market series on S. 4th Street, featuring food, shopping and live music.
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
Wild Eggs opens new location in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There is a brand new location of the locally-owned breakfast spot coming to Kentuckiana. The Wild Eggs family spans across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with multiple locations in each state. Some locations include: Mercantile Downtown, Landis Lakes, Westport Village, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and Jeffersonville. Now,...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
wdrb.com
New Albany's Harvest Homecoming welcomes thousands of people to the annual event
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Harvest Homecoming in New Albany is the largest festival in Southern Indiana. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about all the fun to be had during booth days. Volunteers want to make the 2022 Harvest Homecoming festival “A Fall Fairytale”, October 6-9. The...
McDonald's is bringing back 'Halloween Pails'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 6 years, McDonald's is rolling out a Halloween item that is essential for trick-or-treating. McDonald's is bringing back its brightly-colored, iconic "Halloween Pails" for this spooky season, according to a press release. There are three varieties of pails which feature three...
WHAS 11
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0