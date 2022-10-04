ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Brian Lyons
3d ago

I would swim 10 miles to save my mom. God bless this son and mother. I'm praying for the both of them. 🙏 🙏

y'all faggots
3d ago

why wasn't his mother with him in the first place?? they new the Storm was coming weeks ahead! somebody clout chasing and he recorded it also?? clout chasing

